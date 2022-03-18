Home title defence a motivation for Dean Sutherland after ‘flat’ display

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dean Sutherland has the motivation of a home show on June 25th to rectify his below-par performance last weekend.

Despite walking away with the victory over sparring partner Corey McCulloch at the Beach Ballroom, Sutherland was unhappy with his performance, describing it as “flat”.

McCulloch was a late stand-in on the bill, which threatened to collapse if an opponent for WBC International title-holder Sutherland was not found.

Sutherland, who is managed by Glasgow-based Kynoch Promotions, has been assured his title will be on the line when he returns to the Beach Ballroom in three months’ time.

“It’s got to be the biggest motivational point for me knowing that I didn’t do myself justice,” said Sutherland. “I’ve been absolutely flying in the gym and on the pads then I just didn’t turn up.

“It’s something that I’ll probably look back on at the end of my career, when I’ve got multiple belts, that I’ll forget all about.

Now that the dust has settled, I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their unbelievable support on Friday night going 13-0👏🏻 Shout out to my man @CoreyMcculloch5 for stepping up and saving the show👊🏻 25th of June we go again😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/AxazxXNSch — Dean Sutherland (@Deano_Suth) March 13, 2022

“If you were putting in football terms, it doesn’t matter how you win or how you score, as long as you walk away with the three points. That’s what champions are made of, even when they’re not having a good night.

“I’ll be bursting my back to make sure on June 25th, I rectify that and remind everybody why I’m one of the most exciting prospects not just in Scottish boxing but British boxing.”

Sutherland has an unbeaten record of 13-0 since turning professional and won the WBC welterweight belt against Michele Esposito in the Granite City back in November.

He has already set himself the target of being in British title contention this year and hopes for a busy 2022.