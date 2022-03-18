Home title defence a motivation for Dean Sutherland after ‘flat’ display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home title defence a motivation for Dean Sutherland after ‘flat’ display

By Jamie Durent
March 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Dean Sutherland defeated Corey McCulloch on points
Dean Sutherland has the motivation of a home show on June 25th to rectify his below-par performance last weekend.

Despite walking away with the victory over sparring partner Corey McCulloch at the Beach Ballroom, Sutherland was unhappy with his performance, describing it as “flat”.

McCulloch was a late stand-in on the bill, which threatened to collapse if an opponent for WBC International title-holder Sutherland was not found.

Sutherland, who is managed by Glasgow-based Kynoch Promotions, has been assured his title will be on the line when he returns to the Beach Ballroom in three months’ time.

“It’s got to be the biggest motivational point for me knowing that I didn’t do myself justice,” said Sutherland. “I’ve been absolutely flying in the gym and on the pads then I just didn’t turn up.

“It’s something that I’ll probably look back on at the end of my career, when I’ve got multiple belts, that I’ll forget all about.

“If you were putting in football terms, it doesn’t matter how you win or how you score, as long as you walk away with the three points. That’s what champions are made of, even when they’re not having a good night.

“I’ll be bursting my back to make sure on June 25th, I rectify that and remind everybody why I’m one of the most exciting prospects not just in Scottish boxing but British boxing.”

Sutherland has an unbeaten record of 13-0 since turning professional and won the WBC welterweight belt against Michele Esposito in the Granite City back in November.

He has already set himself the target of being in British title contention this year and hopes for a busy 2022.

