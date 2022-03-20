Aberdeen’s David Ojabo faces NFL Draft uncertainty after suffering Achilles injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen’s David Ojabo faces NFL Draft uncertainty after suffering Achilles injury

By Danny Law
March 20, 2022, 1:38 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 1:44 pm
David Ojabo was expected to be one of the first picks in the NFL Draft.
David Ojabo was expected to be one of the first picks in the NFL Draft.

Aberdeen’s American football sensation David Ojabo is facing uncertainty over the upcoming NFL Draft after suffering an Achilles injury.

The Michigan linebacker suffered a torn Achilles during the Wolverines’ pro day workout on Friday.

Ojabo is regarded as one of the top prospects in his position and was expected to be a first round pick in next month’s draft.

According to a report on ESPN, Ojabo is likely to be sidelined for six months with the injury.

Ojabo, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Westhill, vowed to “be back stronger than ever” on a social media post.

Michigan teammate Aidan Hutchinson said: “It was tough to see. He was wincing in pain.

“I’m hoping he’s all right.

“I’m praying for him and hoping that it’s nothing long term or anything that will affect his draft stock.”

David Ojabo (55) and Aidan Hutchinson.

Ojabo told the Detroit Free Press following his injury: “I’ll be back. You can print that in your article.”

He left the pro day workout on crutches.

Meanwhile, former NFL cornerback turned pundit Bucky Brooks was disappointed by the reaction to Ojabo’s injury.

He wrote: “I know the NFL is a cold business but watching the lack of concern or empathy from the scouts, coaches and observers following David Ojabo’s injury bugs me.

“Perhaps someone should’ve checked on him instead of grabbing the ball and moving to the next drill. Just a thought.”

Westhill’s rising American football star David Ojabo announces he will enter 2022 NFL Draft

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal