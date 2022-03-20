Aberdeen’s David Ojabo faces NFL Draft uncertainty after suffering Achilles injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s American football sensation David Ojabo is facing uncertainty over the upcoming NFL Draft after suffering an Achilles injury.

The Michigan linebacker suffered a torn Achilles during the Wolverines’ pro day workout on Friday.

Ojabo is regarded as one of the top prospects in his position and was expected to be a first round pick in next month’s draft.

According to a report on ESPN, Ojabo is likely to be sidelined for six months with the injury.

Ojabo, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Westhill, vowed to “be back stronger than ever” on a social media post.

God got me!! ima be back stronger than ever🖤all part of my story. — KingJabo👑 (@DavidOjabo) March 18, 2022

Michigan teammate Aidan Hutchinson said: “It was tough to see. He was wincing in pain.

“I’m hoping he’s all right.

“I’m praying for him and hoping that it’s nothing long term or anything that will affect his draft stock.”

Ojabo told the Detroit Free Press following his injury: “I’ll be back. You can print that in your article.”

He left the pro day workout on crutches.

I know the #NFL is a cold business but watching the lack of concern or empathy from the scouts, coaches and observers following David Ojabo’s injury bugs me. Perhaps someone should’ve checked on him instead of grabbing the ball and moving to the next drill. Just a thought.. pic.twitter.com/28aR88zJfk — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 20, 2022

Meanwhile, former NFL cornerback turned pundit Bucky Brooks was disappointed by the reaction to Ojabo’s injury.

He wrote: “I know the NFL is a cold business but watching the lack of concern or empathy from the scouts, coaches and observers following David Ojabo’s injury bugs me.

“Perhaps someone should’ve checked on him instead of grabbing the ball and moving to the next drill. Just a thought.”