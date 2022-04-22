Jamie Durent: Premier League Darts cannot be overshadowed by crowd behaviours again after Aberdeen disappointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jamie Durent: Premier League Darts cannot be overshadowed by crowd behaviours again after Aberdeen disappointment

By Jamie Durent
April 22, 2022, 11:55 am
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts. Pictures by Scott Baxter

The end of the Premier League Darts in Aberdeen sadly left the proverbial sour taste in the mouth.

If you type “Aberdeen crowd” into Twitter, you get a flavour of the reaction to some of the behaviours which overshadowed Thursday night’s action.

Jonny Clayton, one of the nicest guys on the circuit, had the unfortunate task of facing not one but two Scottish players and then Michael van Gerwen, who became the de-facto home favourite after Gary Anderson and Peter Wright were eliminated.

He had taken a bit of stick during his games against Anderson and Wright but still came out on top. But the whistling in particular got more egregious towards the end of a pulsating final against MVG.

Afterwards, Clayton was obviously pleased with his night’s work but was left disappointed by what he had to put up with against van Gerwen.

Jonny Clayton was victorious on night 11 of the Premier League Darts in Aberdeen
Most players will say they can handle boos, because it is a fairly low-pitched constant tone. It can be tuned out. But when there are short, sharp, high-pitched whistles directed at you when you are trying to hit key doubles, they resonate.

It has to be stressed that this is not just an Aberdeen problem. It is not the first time we have seen this sort of thing from a darts crowd. But the fact it is what most people are talking about after the Premier League Darts has come to Aberdeen is not a good thing.

The Granite City has been home to some memorable moments in the Premier League. You had Raymond van Barneveld’s nine-darter in 2010 and three years ago, John Henderson’s walk-on and subsequent draw against van Gerwen. The crowd have been treated to some of the world’s best players and some superb games.

The darts switched from the Exhibition Centre to P&J Live in 2020 and there was praise behind-the-scenes on Thursday night for the venue. It is a place that can cater for big occasions.

Some of the more hyperbolic reactions online called for the PDC to avoid Aberdeen in future, which is clearly way over the top. The city has proven its worth on the circuit. But unfortunately Thursday may linger in the memories for some.

We saw the more boorish side of darts crowds at the World Championships in December. The “Scotland get battered” chant was a tiresome, unimaginative feature of the tournament, with Willie Borland, Alan Soutar, Gary Anderson and even eventual champion Peter Wright on the receiving end.

Gerwyn Price takes a barrel-load of flak wherever he goes and to a certain extent, he revels in the animosity. But it goes beyond “banter”, if you want to call it that, and Price was understandably angry after the treatment he received during his defeat to Michael Smith at Ally Pally.

It takes a lot to fathom the mentality of paying good money to watch a live experience and then actively spending your time trying to make it worse. But that is exactly what this kind of interaction is doing.

There is an element of football crowds among the live audiences nowadays, from the beer-throwing to disrespectful chants. The difficult question is how do you change it?

Stopping the match in question, when whistling occurs, would be something worth trying. It may also prompt others in the crowd, who are not responsible for it, to call out anyone near them who is.

There will be an argument that those who pay their money have earned the right to interact how they please. There is a grain of truth in that but when excessive boozing time is factored in, all decency and logic goes out of the window.

Ultimately we came away from Thursday night talking about something we did not want to. We should have been talking about how Clayton and van Gerwen, the two most in-form players on the planet at the moment, are delivering spectacular darts week after week.

Something has to change.

