Irish Open champion Greg Lobban: I’ve rediscovered my love of squash

Greg Lobban insists he has fallen in love with squash again after beating fellow Inverness pro Alan Clyne to win the Irish Open in Dublin on Saturday.

Clyne had won four of the previous five meetings of the duo but Lobban would not be denied in the duo’s first match since March 2018 as he clinched the title 11-2, 11-5, 11-7.

For Lobban, the win was further proof he has rediscovered his love of the game.

He said: “The last year and a half I have struggled. Last year, I didn’t really want to step on court, and when I did, I really wished I could just walk straight back off it.

“I had to switch things up to try and find the love of the game back and to enjoy life on tour again.

“The fact that we have tournament after tournament now has helped me, I love the competition. I am really enjoying that side of it now.”

Lobban in control early in the final

The first all-Scottish final in a non-restricted PSA tournament in eight years was a one-sided affair despite Clyne making Lobban work for his win.

Lobban dropped only two points as he won the first game and quickly doubled his advantage in the second game 11-5.

The third was much tighter but Lobban won 11-7 to close out the match in straight games, winning his second Challenger 30 level title, following a victory at the HKFC PSA International Squash Open three years ago.

A delighted Lobban said: “I am over the moon to be honest. It’s been a great week in general, but to top it off, playing Clyney in the final.

“Yesterday, we were so happy that both of us got to the final, but half an hour before the final kicked in, we were both thinking it was a shame that one of us had to lose.

“It was a great final, I really had to push hard. I know the scoreline looked comfortable, but at no point was it.

“I am just really happy that I came away with the victory. I came in with a clear tactic today and I don’t think I could have executed it any better than I did.

“He obviously had the top seed to get past in the quarter finals and in an earlier match he went to 11-9 in the fifth so he has had a few tough ones this week.

“We knew that both of us were going to push hard, and not go down without a fight. He has done really well to get to the final, and for Scottish Squash, it’s great.”