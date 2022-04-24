Irish Open champion Greg Lobban: I’ve rediscovered my love of squash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Other sports

Irish Open champion Greg Lobban: I’ve rediscovered my love of squash

By Paul Third
April 24, 2022, 1:07 pm
Greg Lobban beat Alan Clyne to win the Irish Open on Saturday
Greg Lobban beat Alan Clyne to win the Irish Open on Saturday

Greg Lobban insists he has fallen in love with squash again after beating fellow Inverness pro Alan Clyne to win the Irish Open in Dublin on Saturday.

Clyne had won four of the previous five meetings of the duo but Lobban would not be denied in the duo’s first match since March 2018 as he clinched the title 11-2, 11-5, 11-7.

For Lobban, the win was further proof he has rediscovered his love of the game.

He said: “The last year and a half I have struggled. Last year, I didn’t really want to step on court, and when I did, I really wished I could just walk straight back off it.

“I had to switch things up to try and find the love of the game back and to enjoy life on tour again.

“The fact that we have tournament after tournament now has helped me, I love the competition. I am really enjoying that side of it now.”

Lobban in control early in the final

The first all-Scottish final in a non-restricted PSA tournament in eight years was a one-sided affair despite Clyne making Lobban work for his win.

Lobban dropped only two points as he won the first game and quickly doubled his advantage in the second game 11-5.

The third was much tighter but Lobban won 11-7 to close out the match in straight games, winning his second Challenger 30 level title, following a victory at the HKFC PSA International Squash Open three years ago.

A delighted Lobban said: “I am over the moon to be honest. It’s been a great week in general, but to top it off, playing Clyney in the final.

“Yesterday, we were so happy that both of us got to the final, but half an hour before the final kicked in, we were both thinking it was a shame that one of us had to lose.

“It was a great final, I really had to push hard. I know the scoreline looked comfortable, but at no point was it.

“I am just really happy that I came away with the victory. I came in with a clear tactic today and I don’t think I could have executed it any better than I did.

“He obviously had the top seed to get past in the quarter finals and in an earlier match he went to 11-9 in the fifth so he has had a few tough ones this week.

“We knew that both of us were going to push hard, and not go down without a fight. He has done really well to get to the final, and for Scottish Squash, it’s great.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal