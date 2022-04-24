David Bogie makes it TEN Speyside Stages wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport Other sports

David Bogie makes it TEN Speyside Stages wins

By Paul Third
April 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Speyside Stages winner David Bogie, left, and Barney Mitchell.
David Bogie’s love affair with Moray continued on Saturday as he won the McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages rally for the 10th time.

The Dumfries driver and Irishman Barney Mitchell had to do it the hard way, however, as they David Henderson and Chris Lees raced into a lead over the two spectator surrounded stages around Cooper Park in Elgin.

Jock Armstrong and Cameron Fair were seven seconds quicker than the top seeded Bogie and Mitchell in the first forest stage only for Bogie to claim a second back in SS4.

Armstrong and Fair took the honours again in SS5 but five-time Scottish champion Bogie would not be denied and he and Mitchell won stages six through to nine to clinch victory by 20 seconds with Armstrong and Fair having to settle for second place.

Snowman rally winners Michael Binnie and Claire Mole finished third while Freddie Milne and Patrick Walsh were fifth with Scott MacBeth and Daniel Forsyth rounding off the top six places.

Clerk of the course Neil Shanks was thrilled to see an exciting race unfold on the event’s return.

He said: “Jock raced out the blocks quickly in the first gravel stage and he really laid down a marker that he was here to compete.

“David really had to fight for it which is testament to how well Jock raced but David’s experience got him over the line.

“It was a terrific race for our first one back and an unpredictable one too which is great to see. I don’t think anyone would have expected this one to unfold like it did.”

With the race the first Speyside Stages event to take place in three years Shanks was delighted with the feedback he received.

He said: “It went really well and we’re delighted to have the event up and running again.

“When it has been three years since the last one there is part of you which is worried if you will remember everything but it all went off without a hitch.”

The Scottish Rally Championship returns next month for the third event of the eight scheduled rounds with the Jim Clark Reivers Rally in Duns on May 29.

 

 

