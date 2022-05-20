Cricket: Northern Lights prepare to make bow as the first women’s team to play Premier League cricket in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Northern Lights prepare to make bow as the first women’s team to play Premier League cricket in Aberdeen

By Sophie Goodwin
May 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Northern Lights play their first Cricket Scotland Women's Premier League match this weekend. Photo supplied by Northern Lights/CALA Homes
Northern Lights play their first Cricket Scotland Women's Premier League match this weekend. Photo supplied by Northern Lights/CALA Homes

Northern Lights will make their competitive debut this weekend before hosting Watsonians on May 29, which will be the first women’s Premier League game to be played in Aberdeen.

The women’s cricket team, which was founded in October 2021 as part of Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, travel to Edinburgh on Sunday to play Grange Women in their first-ever Premier League game.

In making their league debut, Northern Lights have exceeded expectations, as when the women and girl’s section was established nine months ago, the original plan was to have a Premier League team within five years.

The club have achieved that objective well ahead of time, and the Northern Lights women’s team attracted players from Arbroath, Stoneywood Dyce, Forfarshire, Falkland, Fraserburgh, Huntly and Aberdeen University.

Northern Lights currently have 19 players registered for the Premier League season, while the girls’ junior section have 18 signed up to play softball cricket.

“From the initial launch – it’s spun up quite fast,” Bob Buchan, the Women and Girls’ coordinator and Junior Convener at Aberdeenshire Cricket, said.

“It grew arms and legs and we’ve ended up with a women’s national premier league cricket team.

“There’s a genuine interest out there – women and girls cricket is probably the fastest growing section of the sport – and now, there is a real opportunity to be able to play locally.”

Aberdeenshire Cricket Club launched Northern Lights thanks to CALA Homes sponsorship

When Northern Lights welcome Watsonians Women to Mannofield next Sunday in the first-ever women’s Premier League game to be played in Aberdeen, the club are hosting a softball festival to try and promote the women and girls’ section.

Buchan explained: “We’re trying to make a little bit of fuss about the day to promote the sport and the team.

“It’s exciting times for us moving forward.

“If we can showcase women’s hardball cricket – any of those young girls who are out there playing softball can look and think one day I could do that.

“We want to see them taking on that challenge and develop as part of the club.

‘The start of an exciting journey’

Northern Lights’ players have varying amounts of cricket experience, as the team includes four Scotland internationals, regional players, university players and secondary-school aged players.

The team, whose coach is Daniel Sutton, have been working closely with a sports psychologist ahead of their first competitive fixtures to help them gel and build a squad identity.

Buchan believes that those preparations have helped Northern Lights reach a good place as they embark on an ‘exciting journey’.

Northern Lights captain, Megan McColl, who is one of four Scotland internationalists in the team.

He said: “There’s a good mix of players with different experience and abilities. We’re really looking forward to how we’re going to progress, and hopefully we will do well.

“We want to win a few games and perform well. We play seven games over the piece – if they win three of those games, I’d see that as a great start and anything beyond that would be fantastic.”

“We’ll know better at the end of the season of where we are at and how we can prepare for next year, but it’s the start of an exciting journey.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]