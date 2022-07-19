Stepping out of his comfort zone gave squash player Greg Lobban platform to kick on ahead of third Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Greg Lobban had become a Team Scotland regular by the last Commonwealth Games. But he needed to step out of his comfort zone.

The North Kessock squash star won a World Doubles title alongside fellow Highlander Alan Clyne in 2016 and the two narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Gold Coast Games.

But Lobban felt he needed to shake things up in his own game.

That came in the form of relocating from Edinburgh, where Scottish Squash is based, and moving to Sheffield to work with legendary English squash player Nick Matthew.

After these Games in Birmingham, it looks like another change of scenery will be on the cards for the 29-year-old. But he is full of appreciation for what Sheffield has given him.

“It was hugely beneficial for a couple of years, but I feel it’s sort of ran its course now,” said Lobban. “After the Games I’ll be looking to move elsewhere, but I think it has allowed me to step out of my comfort zone I was in, in Edinburgh.

“I felt I had to try something different as I would have regretted it at the end of my career if I didn’t try something else.

“It helped me get my career to where I am now and learn a few things. I’m grateful for those few years, but after the Games I feel it’ll be time to move on.

“I imagine it will be somewhere closer to home, but nothing has been decided. I won’t be 100 per cent sure until the Games is over.”

His world-ranking spiked at a career-best 21 in 2020 and, after a struggle for form and enjoyment in the game, Lobban returned with victory in the Irish Open this year.

Lobban will certainly not be left wanting for action during the 10 days of the Games.

As well as entering the singles, he will pair with Rory Stewart in the men’s doubles as the pair look to build on their silver medal at the World Doubles Championships in Glasgow in April.

Name: Greg Lobban

D.O.B: 12/08/92

Home town: North Kessock

Previous CG experience: 2014, 2018

Event(s): Squash men’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles

Lobban will also be entering the mixed doubles alongside Lisa Aitken, increasing his hopes of a medal in Birmingham.

He said: “This will be the first time I’ve competed in all three, so that presents a new challenge. But I’m really excited, especially about the doubles as I’ve got two great partners.

“Me and Rory did really well at the World Doubles three months ago, so it’s exciting to be playing alongside him again.

“Paul Bell at Scottish Squash has put a lot of faith in me and the other players to step up and play both. It is challenging to do so, because it brings another dynamic to switch around.

“He believes in the ones that are playing both events, that they are good doubles players and the right people for the job.”

That victory in Glasgow in April has done wonders for Lobban’s confidence. Not only are there more chances for him to end up on the podium, he is relishing the chance to be among the medal contenders.

“It’s not going to feel like a home Games, like Glasgow did, but I’ve been living down in Sheffield for four years and all the friends I’ve made down there are coming, too.

“We’ve got three debutants in the team this year and I remember at my first Games it was very much an experienced squad. I was going in to soak up the occasion more than anything.

“But I feel like I’m going in with the opportunity to win events, especially in the doubles. As a team with Scotland, we’ve won the World Championships before and I’ve got a silver and bronze in the doubles and mixed doubles this year.

“We’ve definitely got a chance, there’s no hiding that. It’s a cool feeling going in knowing you’ve got a chance of winning the event.

“Expectations are different now, compared to my first one in Glasgow, but it just brings more excitement that you’re in the mix.

“I know I’ve got a chance in both and we’ll be doing all we can to get a medal that week.”