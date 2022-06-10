Aberdeen schoolboy Zain Almasri on his joy at winning gold at British Jiu-Jitsu Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen schoolboy Zain Almasri on his joy at winning gold at British Jiu-Jitsu Open

By Sophie Goodwin
June 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Zain Almasri won gold at the British Jiu-Jitsu Open. (Photo supplied by Jozefina Almasri)
Zain Almasri won gold at the British Jiu-Jitsu Open. (Photo supplied by Jozefina Almasri)

Aberdeen schoolboy Zain Almasri cried ‘tears of joy’ after winning gold at British Jiu-Jitsu Open in Coventry.

The Kittybrewster Primary School pupil won gold in the grey belt category for his age and weight category (above 55kg), beating Kian Breslin of England.

Almasri, 10, was the only athlete from Scotland in his age group to compete at this year’s British Open.

He only started competing in Jiu-Jitsu a year ago after short-spells in Taekwondo and Wrestling.

Almasri now trains at Aberdeen Combat Centre with coaches Calum Dalrymple and Craig Guthrie, with extra training at Jax Mixed Martial Arts in Montrose.

The British Open – which is dubbed the ‘most prestigious tournament’ in the UK – was the biggest competition Almasri had competed in since starting the sport.

However, winning was not unfamiliar to Almasri, as he won a gold medal as a white belt at the Scottish National League in Kilmarnock back in March.

Zain Almasri with his British Open gold medal.

Almasri’s gold-medal winning fight at the national competition was a close contest with the score being 8-8 before his opponent was deducted a point.

On winning the top prize, he said: “I was very nervous, but it all worked out – hard work definitely pays off.

“I was crying tears of joy. It’s a big life achievement for me.”

It was a proud moment for the whole Almasri family as his parents, Jozefina and Assem cheered and celebrated from the sidelines.

Zain and his dad Assem.

Jozefina said: “You always go hoping to win, but you never know what is going to happen. You just want him to do his best.

“It was worth it to go all that way, we just wanted him to experience something new.

“When he won the gold, we were all crying. The amount of emotion and pressure on Zain was really a lot.

“It was an unbelievable achievement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]