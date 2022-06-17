Cricket: Ellon Gordon celebrate Ean Mackie’s 67 years of service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Ellon Gordon celebrate Ean Mackie’s 67 years of service

By Callum Law
June 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 12:01 pm
Ean Mackie has been with Ellon Gordon Cricket Club for 67 years
Ellon Gordon Cricket Club have marked the incredible service of their longest serving member.

Ean Mackie has been with the Gordon Park outfit for 67 years, having first joined the club as scorer aged 13.

Two years later he made his first playing appearance and continued to play until his mid 70s, before returning to role of scorer.

Mackie has also been secretary and match secretary and remains Ellon’s treasurer after 52 years in the role.

He also served as president of the Aberdeenshire Grades Committee and was on the Grades Rules Committee for many years as well as contributing reports on the Grades for the Press and Journal, Evening Express, Green Final and Northsound radio.

In 1990 following the death of former Ellon captain Alan Middleton, Mackie set-up the Middleton Trust.

He remains president and over the last 32 years a range of sports clubs and individuals in the Ellon area have been supported by the trust.

Ean Mackie, left, with Ellon president Ian Duncan

Mackie’s contribution to Ellon and his 80th birthday were celebrated at a surprise dinner at the town’s Station Hotel.

Club president Ian Duncan said: “Ean played a big part, along with another stalwart of the club George Mutch, in making sure that Ellon Cricket Club is still around today.

“They carried the club with their enthusiasm and their effort to keep the club active.

“Through the 60s, the 70s and the 80s they really kept the club going and Ean is Mr Ellon Cricket Club in my opinion.

“If you say the name Ean Mackie he’s synonymous with Ellon Cricket Club.

“Ean’s commitment and his contribution to the club has been amazing.

“He’s done every role at the club and every club needs people like Ean to allow it to function.”

Surprise celebration

Duncan revealed Mackie was taken aback when he arrived at the surprise dinner.

He added: “Ean thought it was just an evening meal we were going for as a belated birthday gift.

“But when we went down to the Station and entered the hall people started clapping and he stopped in his tracks as he got such a surprise.

“It was great, we had 50 guests, ex-players and ex-members of the club and it was really good.”

