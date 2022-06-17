Cricket: Ellon Gordon celebrate Ean Mackie’s 67 years of service

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon Gordon Cricket Club have marked the incredible service of their longest serving member.

Ean Mackie has been with the Gordon Park outfit for 67 years, having first joined the club as scorer aged 13.

Two years later he made his first playing appearance and continued to play until his mid 70s, before returning to role of scorer.

Mackie has also been secretary and match secretary and remains Ellon’s treasurer after 52 years in the role.

He also served as president of the Aberdeenshire Grades Committee and was on the Grades Rules Committee for many years as well as contributing reports on the Grades for the Press and Journal, Evening Express, Green Final and Northsound radio.

In 1990 following the death of former Ellon captain Alan Middleton, Mackie set-up the Middleton Trust.

He remains president and over the last 32 years a range of sports clubs and individuals in the Ellon area have been supported by the trust.

Mackie’s contribution to Ellon and his 80th birthday were celebrated at a surprise dinner at the town’s Station Hotel.

Club president Ian Duncan said: “Ean played a big part, along with another stalwart of the club George Mutch, in making sure that Ellon Cricket Club is still around today.

“They carried the club with their enthusiasm and their effort to keep the club active.

“Through the 60s, the 70s and the 80s they really kept the club going and Ean is Mr Ellon Cricket Club in my opinion.

“If you say the name Ean Mackie he’s synonymous with Ellon Cricket Club.

“Ean’s commitment and his contribution to the club has been amazing.

“He’s done every role at the club and every club needs people like Ean to allow it to function.”

Surprise celebration

Duncan revealed Mackie was taken aback when he arrived at the surprise dinner.

He added: “Ean thought it was just an evening meal we were going for as a belated birthday gift.

“But when we went down to the Station and entered the hall people started clapping and he stopped in his tracks as he got such a surprise.

“It was great, we had 50 guests, ex-players and ex-members of the club and it was really good.”