Elgin triathlete Cameron Main powered by ‘super-weapon’ ahead of Commonwealth Games debut

Cameron Main will take to the start-line at the Commonwealth Games with a super-power no-one else can match.

The Elgin triathlete has a heavenly cheerleader in the form of his sister Abbie, who passed away aged 15 on Christmas Day in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

She continues to act as an inspiration to Main.

He is chairman of Abbie’s Sparkle, a charity set up by the teenager before her death which raises money and awareness of childhood cancers.

Every athlete comes upon challenges in and out of their sport, where the body and mind may be wilting and some additional motivation is needed.

Main knows he has a guardian angel watching over his shoulder.

“Since Abbie passed away in 2017 she’s been like my secret training partner,” said Main. “She’s always beside me and when times have got tough, or when I’ve not wanted to get up and go swimming at 6am, I’ve always thought about Abbie.

“She’s dragged me out of my bed and got me through those hard training sessions. I’m sure Abbie will be helping all the way round the course when it starts to get really tough.

Name: Cameron Main

D.O.B: 25/10/99

Home town: Elgin

Previous CG experience: none

Event(s): Triathlon (individual and team)

“It’s going to be amazing to race for Scotland and be the chairman of Abbie’s Sparkle. It’s pretty cool.

“Abbie was a pretty unique character. She liked doing her own thing, was very sassy and sparkly. She was a massive part of ASCD (Allstars and Stripes Cheer and Dance), which is based in Elgin, and was always the star of the show.

“She always got what she wanted and I was definitely the child in the family who had to follow the rules from Abbie.

“It’s going to be like a super-weapon for me, which not many people have. It definitely makes me so much stronger when things get tough and gives me that extra 10 per cent to push past people when they’re struggling.

“It makes a big difference for me. She’s always there when things get tough.”

Having the charity in his life has helped when times get difficult.

Grief can hit in many forms, but Abbie’s Sparkle has allowed Main to remember his younger sister how she would have wanted.

“It helps the whole family and friends. We’ve got an amazing group of trustees in Elgin and it just helps everyone who was close to Abbie, with the horrendous circumstances of it all.

“Abbie’s left this legacy behind. She created the charity and she wanted us to continue it on for her when she passed away.

“It gives us all something to work towards and remember Abbie. It’s something that’s special for us all.”

Main will compete in the individual and team triathlon for Scotland in Birmingham, the latter alongside his partner Sophia Green, who is also making her Commonwealth Games debut.

The pair trained together at Sophia’s home during lockdown, getting a paddling pool in the garden and attaching a bungee cord to it to allow them to continue their swimming training.

The unconventional methods paid off, as Main prepares to don the Scotland vest in special circumstances this summer.

“It’s our chance to race for Scotland and to do everyone proud back home in Elgin. Everyone who’s helped us since we were kids, like clubs, friends and family.

“It’s a special moment for Scotland as it gets to showcase the amazing talent and athletes we have in this country.

“It’s a really unique and amazing moment. Hopefully it’s a bit more than a once-in-a-lifetime, if we get the chance, but we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.

“We’re going to make the most of it and enjoy every second.”