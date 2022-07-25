Elgin triathlete Cameron Main powered by ‘super-weapon’ ahead of Commonwealth Games debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Elgin triathlete Cameron Main powered by ‘super-weapon’ ahead of Commonwealth Games debut

By Jamie Durent
July 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 25, 2022, 7:52 am
Cameron Main with sister Abbie.
Cameron Main with sister Abbie.

Cameron Main will take to the start-line at the Commonwealth Games with a super-power no-one else can match.

The Elgin triathlete has a heavenly cheerleader in the form of his sister Abbie, who passed away aged 15 on Christmas Day in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

She continues to act as an inspiration to Main.

He is chairman of Abbie’s Sparkle, a charity set up by the teenager before her death which raises money and awareness of childhood cancers.

Every athlete comes upon challenges in and out of their sport, where the body and mind may be wilting and some additional motivation is needed.

Main knows he has a guardian angel watching over his shoulder.

“Since Abbie passed away in 2017 she’s been like my secret training partner,” said Main. “She’s always beside me and when times have got tough, or when I’ve not wanted to get up and go swimming at 6am, I’ve always thought about Abbie.

“She’s dragged me out of my bed and got me through those hard training sessions. I’m sure Abbie will be helping all the way round the course when it starts to get really tough.

Name: Cameron Main

D.O.B: 25/10/99

Home town: Elgin

Previous CG experience: none

Event(s): Triathlon (individual and team)

“It’s going to be amazing to race for Scotland and be the chairman of Abbie’s Sparkle. It’s pretty cool.

“Abbie was a pretty unique character. She liked doing her own thing, was very sassy and sparkly. She was a massive part of ASCD (Allstars and Stripes Cheer and Dance), which is based in Elgin, and was always the star of the show.

“She always got what she wanted and I was definitely the child in the family who had to follow the rules from Abbie.

“It’s going to be like a super-weapon for me, which not many people have. It definitely makes me so much stronger when things get tough and gives me that extra 10 per cent to push past people when they’re struggling.

“It makes a big difference for me. She’s always there when things get tough.”

Having the charity in his life has helped when times get difficult.

Grief can hit in many forms, but Abbie’s Sparkle has allowed Main to remember his younger sister how she would have wanted.

Elgin triathlete Cameron Main

“It helps the whole family and friends. We’ve got an amazing group of trustees in Elgin and it just helps everyone who was close to Abbie, with the horrendous circumstances of it all.

“Abbie’s left this legacy behind. She created the charity and she wanted us to continue it on for her when she passed away.

“It gives us all something to work towards and remember Abbie. It’s something that’s special for us all.”

Main will compete in the individual and team triathlon for Scotland in Birmingham, the latter alongside his partner Sophia Green, who is also making her Commonwealth Games debut.

The pair trained together at Sophia’s home during lockdown, getting a paddling pool in the garden and attaching a bungee cord to it to allow them to continue their swimming training.

The unconventional methods paid off, as Main prepares to don the Scotland vest in special circumstances this summer.

“It’s our chance to race for Scotland and to do everyone proud back home in Elgin. Everyone who’s helped us since we were kids, like clubs, friends and family.

Elgin triathletes Sophia Green and Cameron Main. Photos by MBP for Team Scotland.
Elgin triathletes Sophia Green and Cameron Main. Photos by MBP Ltd for Team Scotland.

“It’s a special moment for Scotland as it gets to showcase the amazing talent and athletes we have in this country.

“It’s a really unique and amazing moment. Hopefully it’s a bit more than a once-in-a-lifetime, if we get the chance, but we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.

“We’re going to make the most of it and enjoy every second.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]