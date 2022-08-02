Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees makes 100m semis at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Other sports

Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees makes 100m semis at Commonwealth Games

By Jamie Durent
August 2, 2022, 1:28 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 1:32 pm
Banchory Stonehaven sprinter Alisha Rees

Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees has qualified for the semi-finals of the 100m at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Rees was in the first heat on Wednesday lunchtime in a tough draw, against Games relay champion Asha Philip, Oceania champion Zoe Hobbs and Nigeria’s Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha.

She came through in fourth in the quickest of the heats, posting a time of 11.36s and narrowly missing out on breaking the Scottish record she has broken twice already this year.

Rees faced a nervy wait to find out if she had qualified for the semis on Thursday, as only the three-fastest losers advance. However the 23-year-old was the fastest loser and will take her place in the semis.

“I don’t think my time was too bad – that would have made the final four years ago,” said Rees. “I’m so upset I didn’t get the automatic place but just had to sit and wait to see if it was good enough.

“I ran 11.36 – two weeks ago that would have been a PB. I’m obviously in shape and I want to come here and PB and break my Scottish record again.

“It was a really tough heat. It was tough this year to qualify and there’s only three fastest-loser spots, which makes it tougher.”

Rees is the fastest woman in Scottish history after her record-breaking efforts this year. In May she broke Helen Golden’s 48-year record of 11.4 by 0.01s, before whittling that down to 11.3 in Stratford last month.

She had the experience of running at a packed Alexander Stadium in the first morning of the athletics at the Games and she also has the relay to come later in the week.

“The stadium is amazing,” said Rees. “My flat-mate was right at the front and I saw him at the end, which was really nice.

“What an amazing atmosphere, a full stadium in the morning. Even if I didn’t make the semi-finals, it would have been an amazing experience.”

 

