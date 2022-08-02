Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees makes 100m semis at Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees has qualified for the semi-finals of the 100m at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Rees was in the first heat on Wednesday lunchtime in a tough draw, against Games relay champion Asha Philip, Oceania champion Zoe Hobbs and Nigeria’s Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha.

She came through in fourth in the quickest of the heats, posting a time of 11.36s and narrowly missing out on breaking the Scottish record she has broken twice already this year.

Rees faced a nervy wait to find out if she had qualified for the semis on Thursday, as only the three-fastest losers advance. However the 23-year-old was the fastest loser and will take her place in the semis.

“I don’t think my time was too bad – that would have made the final four years ago,” said Rees. “I’m so upset I didn’t get the automatic place but just had to sit and wait to see if it was good enough.

Great news for @alisha_rees1!

After a long wait while all 7 heats played out, she's through to the semi final of the @birminghamcg22 100m as fastest of the non-automatic qualifiers – job done.@Team_Scotland https://t.co/szhMFr4WJu — scottishathletics (@scotathletics) August 2, 2022

“I ran 11.36 – two weeks ago that would have been a PB. I’m obviously in shape and I want to come here and PB and break my Scottish record again.

“It was a really tough heat. It was tough this year to qualify and there’s only three fastest-loser spots, which makes it tougher.”

Rees is the fastest woman in Scottish history after her record-breaking efforts this year. In May she broke Helen Golden’s 48-year record of 11.4 by 0.01s, before whittling that down to 11.3 in Stratford last month.

She had the experience of running at a packed Alexander Stadium in the first morning of the athletics at the Games and she also has the relay to come later in the week.

“The stadium is amazing,” said Rees. “My flat-mate was right at the front and I saw him at the end, which was really nice.

“What an amazing atmosphere, a full stadium in the morning. Even if I didn’t make the semi-finals, it would have been an amazing experience.”