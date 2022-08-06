Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie takes Commonwealth Games silver in ribbon event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie has won a silver medal in the ribbon event at the Commonwealth Games.

Christie, who came 10th in yesterday’s all-around final, scored a total of 27.550 for her routine and earned a place on the podium.

She was only 0.450 points off eventual winner Joe Ee Ng of Malaysia and Christie is already the first Scottish gymnast since 1994 to make an individual apparatus final.

Earlier on Saturday she recorded the exact same score in the clubs final to finish sixth.

It's SILVER for Louise Christie!!! 🥈 The best Team Scotland Rhythmic Gymnastics result of ALL TIME!! And first medal since 1994!! 👏👏#TeamScot #TimeForHeroes pic.twitter.com/UBdqU22d1a — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) August 6, 2022