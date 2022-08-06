Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie takes Commonwealth Games silver in ribbon event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie takes Commonwealth Games silver in ribbon event

By Jamie Durent
August 6, 2022, 12:53 pm
Scotland and Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie with her 'Scotland the Brave' ribbon in the individual all-around final. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Scotland and Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie with her 'Scotland the Brave' ribbon in the individual all-around final. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie has won a silver medal in the ribbon event at the Commonwealth Games.

Christie, who came 10th in yesterday’s all-around final, scored a total of 27.550 for her routine and earned a place on the podium.

She was only 0.450 points off eventual winner Joe Ee Ng of Malaysia and Christie is already the first Scottish gymnast since 1994 to make an individual apparatus final.

Earlier on Saturday she recorded the exact same score in the clubs final to finish sixth.

