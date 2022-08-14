Cricket: Matthew Cross impresses in Scotland victory against United Arab Emirates at Mannofield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland defeated the United Arab Emirates by 86 runs at Mannofield to close the gap on Oman, the current league leaders in World Cup League 2.

The win reduced the gap to four points with nine games in hand after winning the third of their four match series being held at Mannofield.

This was the second win against the Emirates in four days, and by far the most convincing, handing stand-in captain Matthew Cross a hat trick of wins since taking over from the injured Richie Berrington.

Shane Burger, the Scotland head coach, was delighted with the application of his team after what had been a tough close encounter with the US the previous day.

He said: “I am delighted with our three performances to date.

“So many guys stood up, including Matt who led the team superbly while making his presence felt with the bat.

“I am particularly pleased for Mark Watt who took his first five wicket haul for Scotland, while chipping in with 29 to earn him the man of the match award.

“We now need to go on a make it four in a row here in Aberdeen but there’s much more to come from this team who are still developing.”

UAE put Scotland in to bat which appeared to have paid off as the home side lost openers Kyle Coetzer and Craig Wallace cheaply followed by Jones, and at three down for 54 were in deep trouble but rescued by a stand of 113 between Calum MacLeod (77) and Cross who top scored with 85.

After the departure of MacLeod, caught in the deep, Scotland were unable to accelerate, settling for 253 for nine from their 50 overs. UAE captain Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with a tight line of 39 runs, earning him two wickets.

In the event the Scots total proved to be enough, as UAE crumbled in the face of some accurate bowling, combined with energetic fielding.

Viriitya Aravind top scored with 50 as UAE slid to 168 all out.

Earlier in the weekend, the Scots had demonstrated their composure when chasing the substantial total of 295 set by the USA, easing to a five wicket win in the 49th over of the 50 overs allocated to both sides.

Once again Calum MacLeod was a key player for his country, hitting a superb 117 to sit nicely with the 76 he had notched up against the United Arab Emirates in the first game in the three team series last Thursday.

MacLeod’s knock included nine fours and five sixes from 91 balls. Encouragingly for coach Burger every Scot who batted reached double figures, including captain Matthew Cross who in the company of MacLeod hit 40 in a stand worth 96.

But the biggest cheer of the day was reserved for local hero Michael Leask who entered the game with 30 required to win.

The former Stoneywood-Dyce captain rattled up 19 runs in the company of Ian Greaves who also scored 19 to steering their side to a well merited victory.

“It was good to get over the line,” said Leask.

The USA had their own hero in 27-year-old Aaron Jones who racked up a remarkable unbeaten 123 which was made up of nine fours and five sixes. The disappointment of losing took the shine off his individual achievement but he said: “It was good to score a century on this magnificent ground. We were so near but I still think we will qualify from this group. Cricket is growing apace in the US.”

Scotland will now have a rematch against the USA on Wednesday, the last match in the series, bidding for four wins out of four, but first on Tuesday the UAE and US meet in a game which go a long way to deciding who qualifies in third place and goes up with Oman and Scotland.