Cricket: Michael Leask looks forward to global showcase after good Scottish summer

By Callum Law
August 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask, pictured in action at Mannofield, is looking forward to the T20 World Cup


Michael Leask is looking forward to showcasing his talents on the world stage.

Now that the international summer is over, the next focus for Scotland’s cricketers is the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

Having played at last year’s tournament and progressed out of the group to the Super12 stage Leask is relishing the chance to compete at that level again.

Looking ahead to the next few months, the Aberdonian all-rounder said: “We’ve got a few things going on.

“There’s some inter-regional cricket and once the squad is selected we’ll be over in Australia preparing.

“We’re looking forward to that because it’s a big thing for us as a group.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone to showcase their skills again.

“Some of the boys did it at Mannofield and doing it on a global stage would be great to showcase for Scottish cricket.

“Some of us had experience of it last year and we’ll have an exciting squad ready to have a go.”

Solid but not spectacular

Scotland concluded their internationals for this summer with four Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures at Mannofield.

The Saltires picked up three wins, defeating the UAE twice and USA once.

Personally Leask felt he performed reasonably well without being spectacular.

He scored 104 runs in four innings and took six wickets at an average of 22.33.

The 31-year-old, who started his career with Stoneywood-Dyce, added: “I would have liked another 50-plus score and I bowled OK without being brilliant.

“I feel like I’m batting really well without going on and making the big contributions for the team.”

Michael Leask, left, was satisfied with his performances for Scotland at Mannofield

Scotland’s final match at Mannofield resulted in a two-wicket defeat to the USA.

The Saltires looked like they had done enough to win, but conceded 15 runs of the final over to loss with one ball left.

Although disappointed by the outcome, Leask reckons being in that situation will stand them in good stead for the future.

He said: “Going forward it’s good to be in those situations and seeing how we get on under pressure.

“We wanted to come out on the right side, but you can’t win every game.

“And associate cricket is so tough now that any team can beat any other teams.”

