‘I still regard myself as a north-east loon’: Former Labour leader of Glasgow Council dies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Labour Party has announced the death of Bailie Malcolm Cunning.

Mr Cunning, 65, who was born and brought up in the North-East and in spite of staying in Glasgow for more than 30 years, said he still considered himself a loon.

He represented Linn Ward on Glasgow City Council.

The 65-year-old had been appointed as the city’s bailie after being re-elected in May.

The news of his death was announced by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on Sunday.

Mr Cunning had been a councillor for almost 20 years having first been elected in 2003.

A passionate advocate for rural life, he spoke warmly of his time growing up in the north-east. One article joked that he was “once chased round Turriff swimming pool by a gang of girls who mistook him for the drummer out of the Bay City Rollers.”

He wrote: “Though I live in Glasgow and was proud to be a Glasgow councillor, I still regard myself as a North East loon.

“Not a day passes when I do not check the P&J online or the North East section of the BBC website.”

Sad to share the news that Malcolm Cunning has died. He took me on some of my first trips campaigning as a teen and I remember so clearly his passion to build a better world. He loved Glasgow and he loved our party. My thoughts and prayers are with his friends & family. pic.twitter.com/V9ZUr79rZ3 — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) September 4, 2022

“Sad to share the news that Malcolm Cunning has died,” the Scottish Labour leader wrote on Twitter.

“He took me on some of my first trips campaigning as a teen and I remember so clearly his passion to build a better world.

“He loved Glasgow and he loved our party.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”

‘He will be sorely missed’

In a statement, Glasgow’s Labour group said: “Glasgow Labour Group are hugely shocked and saddened at the death of Malcolm Cunning this morning, after a short time in hospital.

“Malcolm, who had been the group leader from 2019 until early this year, was a valued comrade and friend.

“He first served in Glasgow City Council from 2003-2007, then returned in 2012, being recently re-elected for a third term in May this year.

“Malcolm was a kind and decent man, with a passion for his family, history and education.

“He will be sorely missed.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed her condolences.

“Very sad to hear this news. I first knew Malcolm when he was councillor for the Old Strathbungo ward in my constituency,” she said.

Very sad to hear this news. I first knew Malcolm when he was councillor for the old Strathbungo ward in my constituency. He was a man deeply committed to his party but always courteous on the campaign trail. My condolences to his family and Labour colleagues https://t.co/5E631iJiHz — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 4, 2022

“He was a man deeply committed to his party but always courteous on the campaign trail.

“My condolences to his family and Labour colleagues.”

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: “Terribly sad to learn of the death of Baillie Malcolm Cunning.

“A thoughtful, sincere and intelligent man, his political experience will be much missed in the city chambers.

“My deep condolences to Malcolm’s family especially his son Morgan, of who he was very proud.”