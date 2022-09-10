Paralympic champion Neil Fachie reflects on ‘unique’ memories of meeting the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Paralympic champion Neil Fachie reflects on ‘unique’ memories of meeting the Queen

By Callum Law
September 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Neil Fachie receives his MBE from the Queen in 2013
Neil Fachie receives his MBE from the Queen in 2013

Double Paralympic champion Neil Fachie looks back fondly on the times he met the Queen.

The monarch, who died on Thursday, presented the cyclist with his MBE in 2013 and that was one of three occasions when Fachie was in her company.

Looking back the 38-year-old Aberdonian said: “The first time I met the Queen was not long after the 2012 Paralympics and I was standing with Craig MacLean.

“He got very nervous and just ended up babbling the whole time so I didn’t really get a word in, it was all Craig.

“Then when I received my MBE it was just the two of us and I was incredibly nervous going up because you’re told about all the things you should be doing.

“I was more nervous doing that than I was on the start line before a race.

“But she had the ability to put you at ease straightaway. We had a friendly chat, she congratulated me on my success in London and asked about my plans for the future.

“It was really nice, you kind of forget there’s anybody else in the room when you’re chatting to the Queen.

“It was a short interaction but she was so normal, you sort of panic beforehand, but she put me at ease.

‘A nice memory’

“The best interaction I had was after the Rio games when all the medallists were invited to the Palace.

My wife Lora and I were with a group of people and were asked ‘do you want to speak to the Queen?’

“Of course the answer was yes and she came over. Being an animal lover she made a beeline for Lora’s guide dog Libby and was chatting to us.

“We had a bit of a chat about our sport and then she left the room.

“But five minutes later I got a tap on the shoulder from a guy who said he was the Queen’s porter and she’d him told there was a beautiful dog downstairs that was looking a bit bored and that he should go down with a treat for it.

Neil and Lora Fachie at Buckingham Palace in 2013

“So Lora’s guide dog got a royal treat from the Queen, she didn’t need to do that, but that’s the person she was.

“Everyone knows she was an animal lover and she gave our dog a treat.

“That’s a nice memory for us from a special day.”

Fachie admits he has been fortunate to have a few encounters with the Queen, while earlier this year his wife Lora rode in the Platinum Jubilee pageant.

He added: “It’s a big loss for the country, personally I had a lot of respect for her.

“I’ve not met someone who commands a room like she did and could hold a conversation with anyone, that’s a great skill.

“We’re privileged that we’ve had those opportunities to meet the Queen.

“Everyone has their own memories of the Queen and I think ours are quite unique.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Neil Fachie receives his MBE from the Queen in 2013
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland's fight postponed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death
0
Neil Fachie receives his MBE from the Queen in 2013
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Neil Fachie receives his MBE from the Queen in 2013
All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen's death, with host of…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…
Neil Fachie receives his MBE from the Queen in 2013
Sport after the Queen's death: What's on and what's off
0
Neil Fachie receives his MBE from the Queen in 2013
Schedule announced for 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland
0
Neil Fachie receives his MBE from the Queen in 2013
Undefeated Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland targets knock-out win in Glasgow
0
Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw after her bronze medal in the 100m on Friday. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
'It was nice as they hadn't seen me race for a while': Aberdeen swimmer…
Scotland's Neah Evans celebrates with the silver medal after the Women's Road Race in Warwick. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Pessimist or perfectionist, Neah Evans fuelled by chase for success after hat-trick of Commonwealth…

More from Press and Journal

Neil Fachie receives his MBE from the Queen in 2013
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
Neil Fachie receives his MBE from the Queen in 2013
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Neil Fachie receives his MBE from the Queen in 2013
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Neil Fachie receives his MBE from the Queen in 2013
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Neil Fachie receives his MBE from the Queen in 2013
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Neil Fachie receives his MBE from the Queen in 2013
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0