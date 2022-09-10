Ross Callachan feels experienced core have brought Ross County’s new arrivals up to speed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Callachan feels experienced core have brought Ross County’s new arrivals up to speed

By Andy Skinner
September 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan and St Mirren's Curtis Main in action.
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan and St Mirren's Curtis Main in action.

Ross Callachan believes Ross County’s new arrivals have quickly met the standards set by the established core of the squad.

Midfielder Callachan is among the players to have remained at Victoria Park from last season, following another summer of transition.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay brought in 10 new faces during the close season, with nine players moving on.

County have taken four points from their opening six matches, having failed to win any of their opening 10 games last season.

Although the Dingwall men are keen to add more points in the coming weeks, Callachan believes the new-look side will only improve on their early season foundations.

Ross Callachan and David Cancola.

He said: “It’s probably the best changing room I have been involved in. We kept a good core of the team from last season, experienced boys who know what it’s all about to play in the team.

“I think that’s massive for us.

“We have played quite a few games between us. I’m pretty experienced myself now, which means I can try and help the new younger lads coming in and try to get them up to speed as quick as I can.

“It was a big turnover in the summer, like it was last year when it took us a couple of months to settle.

“The new boys have settled in a bit quicker this year. It’s just about coming in and embracing what we are all about.

“They seem to have done that. They are not just good players, they are good lads as well.

“You need to be that to play in this team. There are no egos, everyone wants to work hard for each other.

“If someone makes a mistake, the next guy is there to pull him out of the hole. That’s what we are all about.”

Midfielder driven on return from suspension

Callachan returned to the Staggies side for last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Aberdeen, having sat out two matches through suspension.

Former Hamilton Accies player Callachan and skipper Jack Baldwin were both handed retrospective red cards for challenges which were initially bookings in the recent win over Kilmarnock.

Ross Callachan was sent off for Ross County against Kilmarnock.

Callachan insists the spell on the sidelines has made him eager to make an impact on his return.

The 29-year-old added: “You obviously don’t want anyone getting injured, and obviously suspensions happen like me and Jack.

“There’s nothing worse than sitting on the side watching the team. You just want to be out there playing.

“I’m just happy to be back involved on Saturday. Long may it continue – hopefully I don’t get sent off again and stay fit as well.

“It’s the same for the rest of the boys, which will give us more chance of winning games.”

In line with all Scottish football, following the death of the Queen, County’s match against Motherwell on Saturday has been postponed as a mark of respect.

The Staggies’ next scheduled fixture is away to St Johnstone next weekend, also in the Premiership.

[[title]]

[[text]]
