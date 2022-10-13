Munlochy’s Alan Clyne announces retirement from professional squash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former world doubles champion Alan Clyne has confirmed his retirement from professional squash.

Munlochy’s Clyne is stepping away after 15 years on the PSA Tour, making his final outing in a US Open first round defeat to Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng earlier this week.

During his career the 36-year-old claimed eight PSA titles from a total of 19 finals, achieving a career high ranking of 24th in the world in November 2017.

His world doubles triumph came alongside fellow Highlander Greg Lobban in Darwin, Australia, in 2016.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland's Alan Clyne has announced that he has played his final PSA match 1️⃣5️⃣ years on tour

8️⃣ PSA titles 🏆

1️⃣9️⃣ PSA finals

Highest Ranking of No.2️⃣4️⃣ All the best for the future, @Clynesquash 👏 pic.twitter.com/s0Az2l1cBz — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) October 11, 2022

Clyne also represented Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games on four occasions, including on home territory at Glasgow 2014 and most recently this summer in Birmingham.

In a social media post, Clyne said: “Enjoyed my last ever PSA match.

“Lucky to be able to play this sport.

“Lucky to be able to make a passion a profession.

“Lucky for this profession to bring me Olivia Blatchford Clyne (his wife, who is also a PSA Tour player).

“Lucky to have had many great coaches and support throughout.”

Current Scottish number one Lobban paid tribute to Clyne, and said: “Competing alongside this man was so much more enjoyable than competing against him.

Competing alongside this man was so much more enjoyable than competing against him!

It’s been a pleasure to watch it all happen through the glass walls.

👏🏼 https://t.co/sTTNBDmWte — Greg Lobban (@LobSquash) October 11, 2022

“It’s been a pleasure to watch it all happen through the glass walls.”