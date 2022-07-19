Squash veteran Alan Clyne keen to cherish fourth Commonwealth Games experience – in case it is a Team Scotland farewell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Clyne has pulled on a Team Scotland jersey close to home and as far away from it as you could get.

The buzz of representing his country in squash does not diminish as he gets older, but the appreciation of each big tournament experience grows.

At 35, he does not know how many of these sorts of events he has left. He is the most experienced of the squash team heading to Birmingham and, in going to his fourth Commonwealth Games, he is likely to be among the more seasoned athletes across Team Scotland.

“This has been a big goal of mine,” said Clyne. “When the pandemic hit, I wanted to go to this Commonwealth Games and that keeps your focus.

“I’m not sure how many more events I’ll have. Four years is a long time for another Commonwealth Games, so you do feel like it could be one of your last ones. You want to make the most of it.

“But, at the same time, you don’t want to put too much pressure on. You want to enjoy it. You want to get that medal and prove yourself for your country, but these are things you’re going to cherish for the rest of your life.

“The Commonwealth Games is totally different to anything we experience in the four years in between. We play the World Championships and travel all around the world, but nothing really comes close to what the Commonwealth Games is like.

“I remember going to my first Games in Delhi and getting to the athletes’ village, seeing top athletes from other sports. It was different to anything I had ever seen.

“Glasgow was a home Games and another totally different experience. You get used to being involved in it, which can take some people aback.

“I know what to expect, but it doesn’t get any easier. There’s still that pressure, you still want to represent your country. It’s about trying to manage those emotions and do your best on court.”

A medal at the Games has evaded the Highlander on his three previous outings. He has lost out in the bronze-medal match for the men’s doubles on each occasion, with the last time coming alongside fellow Black Isle player Greg Lobban.

Name: Alan Clyne

D.O.B: 25/07/86

Home town: Munlochy

Previous CG experience: 2010, 2014, 2018

Event(s): Squash men’s singles, men’s doubles

Clyne and Lobban were World Doubles champions in 2016 and finished runner-up a year later. This time around he will pair up with newcomer Dougie Kempsell, with the duo having won bronze at the World Doubles this year in Glasgow.

Clyne added: “I know first-hand how tough it is when you miss out on a medal. I know how tough the competition is. There’s a lot of strong players and I know a lot of the other nations are putting focus on their doubles.

“In my first two Games, I played mixed and men’s (doubles), it was just the last one where I played the men’s with Greg. It’s definitely doable to play multiple events; doubles is not as stressful on the body – just maybe more mentally stressful!

“I’d like to think, because I’ve got some experience, I’m able to help those who are making their debuts. Dougie has been around the Scotland squad for a long time, but it’s a first Games for him.

“It’s nothing official, being a leader, it’s just using my experience. The team has got so much potential, as Greg (Lobban) and Rory (Stewart) have shown as a strong men’s pairing and Georgia (Adderley) has been doing great things on the PSA Tour.

“You know if we get it right on the day, we’ve got (a) chance of not just one medal, but multiple medals – if we all perform.

“I’m a proud Scot so I want to see the whole team doing well.”

Ten-time Scottish champion Clyne has based himself in Philadelphia recently, where he lives with his wife and fellow PSA Tour player Olivia Blatchford-Clyne. A trip home to Munlochy was on the cards before decamping for Birmingham.

His hopes heading into the Games are high and, if it turns out it is his last big event in a Scotland shirt, Clyne is sure to enjoy it.

He said: “It would mean everything to come away with a medal. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I’ve just missed out on one previously.

“It’s something I’m striving for, but you just have to put in the preparation and try perform on the day. Hopefully it’ll happen.”