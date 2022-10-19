Scotland maintain momentum at World Mixed Curling Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland maintain momentum at World Mixed Curling Championship

By Danny Law
October 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cameron Bryce and Lisa Davie are representing Scotland in the World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen.
Hosts Scotland made it six wins out of seven heading at the World Mixed Curling Championship at Curl Aberdeen.

Team Scotland, represented by Cameron Bryce, Lisa Davie, Scott Hyslop and Robyn Munro, were 11-6 winners against Austria.

They face Australia in their final Group C game on Thursday.

The Scots won their opening four matches in Group C with successes against Hungary, Slovakia, Luxembourg and England before suffering a 9-6 defeat against Switzerland.

They bounced back with an 8-1 win against Mexico on Tuesday evening before picking up another win against Austria, who had won three of their first five games.

At the end of the round robin, all teams qualified for the play-offs will be ranked one to 12 in a merged group ranking system. The four group winners will advance directly to the quarter-final games.

Teams placed second and third in each group will play qualification games on Friday at 10am to determine the last four teams in the play-offs with the quarter-finals starting at 6pm on Friday.

