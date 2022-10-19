Scotland maintain momentum at World Mixed Curling Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hosts Scotland made it six wins out of seven heading at the World Mixed Curling Championship at Curl Aberdeen.

Team Scotland, represented by Cameron Bryce, Lisa Davie, Scott Hyslop and Robyn Munro, were 11-6 winners against Austria.

They face Australia in their final Group C game on Thursday.

The Scots won their opening four matches in Group C with successes against Hungary, Slovakia, Luxembourg and England before suffering a 9-6 defeat against Switzerland.

They bounced back with an 8-1 win against Mexico on Tuesday evening before picking up another win against Austria, who had won three of their first five games.

Great play and a great result for Team Scotland this afternoon with a win against Austria. 👏🥌 Next up, Australia. 🇦🇺 Static camera coverage is available ▶️ https://t.co/BujRRVntzH pic.twitter.com/2M3tiiYPch — Scottish Curling (@scottishcurling) October 19, 2022

At the end of the round robin, all teams qualified for the play-offs will be ranked one to 12 in a merged group ranking system. The four group winners will advance directly to the quarter-final games.

Teams placed second and third in each group will play qualification games on Friday at 10am to determine the last four teams in the play-offs with the quarter-finals starting at 6pm on Friday.