Inverness boxing winner Jonathan Karnphan has world champion dad as inspirational guide

Having a four-times world champion father as a guide is an inspiration for Inverness City ABC’s rising star Jonathan Karnphan.

The teenager’s dad, Rung, 51, is a four-times world title winner in Muay Thai Boxing and runs his own club – Inverness Muay Thai in the city’s Carsegate area.

Jonathan, who will turn 15 on Christmas Eve, has just won his fourth successive victory as he saw off Peter Kryger of Wellmeadow at the club’s show last weekend at the Drumossie Hotel.

His latest win came hot on the heels of him winning gold at Ravenscraig in the Scottish Development Championships.

His delighted mum Louise said Jonathan, who is at Inverness High School, takes a lot from what his dad achieved, but is also keen to forge his own path boosted by the family knowledge.

He said: “Having his dad, Rung, to aspire to certainly helps to drive Jonathan on.

“He’s been able to watch Rung’s fights on YouTube and he wants to follow in his footsteps as a boxer and make his dad proud.

“There has certainly been no pressure for him to do it. Rung helps him out as much as he can, such as sparring at home, but Jonathan is really determined. Whatever he wants to do, he’ll do it himself.

“Rung gives Jonathan plenty of advice and will often go down to Laurie Redfern’s club to help. Rung obviously has lots of experience and he’s delighted to pass that on to his son.

“His first interest in boxing came from watching films like Rocky over and over again.

“He used it as inspiration then asked his dad if he could do that. He didn’t want to do Thai Boxing, like his dad, but this type of boxing suited him.

“He’s won four of his first five fights. He lost the first fight when he was put straight through to a final after his scheduled opponent pulled out, so to have a final as his first fight was tough, although he still did well.

“Once he’d experienced one fight, he was determined to get back and win and he’s done exactly that. He’s put the effort in at training and built up his stamina – he knows what to do, so there will be no stopping him.

“He loved the win at the Drumossie Hotel last week and he’s learning from all those around him and from every fight.

“We’re told he listens to the coaches and takes it all in, because he’s determined to improve.”

Turnbull on hand to help Jonathan

Club-mate Calum Turnbull, 23, has began impressively as a professional boxer, winning his first three contests since switching from the amateur ranks.

And he’s been on hand to help Jonathan every step of the way.

Louise said: “As well as having Rung and (head coach) Laurie Redfern there, he listens to Calum a lot.

“Calum was with him at Ravenscraig recently and he’s been a real help. Jonathan would like to follow his path as a professional.

“He’s still quite young, so we will see. However, there is no sign of him wanting to give this up.”

Sport offers teenager real focal point

Louise explained the benefits for the high-rising boxer reach far beyond the ring and the club.

She added: “We’re extremely proud of Jonathan for all he’s been achieving so far in boxing.

“He’s lacked confidence in himself, so the sport has been really good for him. He’s happy within the sport and we’re delighted for him.

“Boxing has given Jonathan a real focus and something to aim for. He feels better in himself because he’s training every night, which makes him focus more at school, so there are wider benefits. It’s also good for his mental health.

“Further down the line, he’d like to become professional. He can see that this is a sport he’s good at and he’s determined to succeed.”

Speaking about Jonathan’s latest victory, coach Redfern sees progress and potential within his performances.

He said: “Jonathan has got a good future ahead of him. He does, of course, still have lots to work on, but he punches really hard.

“When he gets hit, he comes back at them to hit them harder. He just needs to learn to avoid the shots, but that will come.”

And two other up-and-coming City boxers added wins to their tally, following on from clinching golds in the Scottish Development Championships.

Alistair Last, who came through four fights on that national stage at Ravenscraig, pulled out all the stops, especially in the final round, to see off Jay Botes from Glenrothes.

Another Glenrothes visitor, Zak Hutchison, beat City’s Kian Stewart a few months ago in his home show and accepted a return invitation last week.

This time, it was the Inverness puncher who came out on top in what was an expected close contest.

Robert Stewart had to sit out this event with his boxer too heavy for the fight.