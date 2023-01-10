Athletics: Record-breaking start to 2023 for Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees opened her indoor racing campaign on Sunday by breaking her own Scottish indoor 60m record in London.

The London School of Economics (LSE) student, who moved to the UK capital in September last year after a five-year stint in Loughborough, ran 7.27sec to lower her previous national record in the event, which had stood at 7.31sec.

The performance at Lee Valley was a highly encouraging start for the 23-year-old, who now has Great Britain representation in her sights with the European Indoor Championships taking place in Turkey this spring.

European Athletics has set a qualifying time of 7.24sec in the women’s 60m.

Rees has been managing a change in coaching set-up in recent months, having previously been coached by Leon Baptiste from 2017 until last year.

Prior to that, she had been coached by Willy Russell at Banchory Stonehaven Athletics Club.

But her current coach, Ryan Freckleton, has overseen a new approach towards Rees’ training, which now involves a greater focus on speed endurance.

Rees said: “It’s a different kind of programme. I’ve done a lot more longer reps and a bit more technical work – I kind of go with the flow.

“In the training groups I’ve been in, I just turn up and do what I’m told, but it’s definitely been a good change.”

Rees thrilled with record time

Despite her start having been a weakness in previous years, Rees flew out of the blocks at the start of her race and surged ahead of her nearest competitors, which included fellow training partner Eve Wright and Leeds City’s Hilary Gode.

Although Rees had an inkling she could run under 7.30sec at the weekend, her clocking of 7.27sec still came as a pleasant surprise.

She said: “Off the back of Christmas, I had been training at home, so I didn’t have my coach overseeing my sessions.

“I was just going to see what I had, so I think I told myself to be happy with a 7.30sec performance. I’m happy to have run 7.27sec.

“It’s only January, and there’s a long time (still to go) in the indoor season, so I’m just going to try and build on (Sunday’s performance).”

As with any student, training and studying is a tricky balancing act – but Rees said the change of scene has helped her enjoy the sport more.

“The whole thing is about enjoying athletics and enjoying your life, which is partly why I decided to move from Loughborough.

“I moved because I wanted to live a more fulfilled life, and keep busy and meet lots of new people.

“(Balancing a Master’s degree and training) has been harder than I thought it would be. The course is very challenging.

“That’s to be expected when you go to the LSE, but it’s been a good challenge.

“I’m learning new things and exploring topics I’m interested in. Although it’s hard balancing training and university, I am finding ways round it.

“It’s something all student athletes have to go through and manoeuvre.”

Time may be in short supply for the 23-year-old, but so has money since Rees moved to the capital.

Despite this, businesses around Aberdeen and the shire have supported her with training and travel fees.

“The people who have sponsored me, I am super grateful to them.

“Places like CNOOC, Torphins Station Garage, and The Wood Foundation have been really generous and given me some money to help me towards achieving my goals.

“It can be a risky thing to do, sponsoring an athlete, but I’m grateful people are willing to believe in me as well and help me on this journey.”

Strong start to year from Aberdeen distance runners

Aberdeen’s distance runners have also opened their indoor seasons with encouraging performances since the turn of the year.

Hannah Cameron, who won her maiden Scottish senior title on home turf last August, ran a seriously impressive 1:30.35sec in the 600m on Friday, just behind double Olympian Lynsey Sharp, who took the win in 1:28.91sec.

Producing a strong performance in third place was Hannah Taylor. The U20 athlete, who is coached by Nichola Crawford, ran 1:31.66sec in a race which will set her up well for the indoor campaign.

There was also a personal best in the 3,000m for U17 athlete Rhys Crawford, who ran 9:12.19sec to finish seventh in his race.