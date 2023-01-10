Athletics: Record-breaking start to 2023 for Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Athletics: Record-breaking start to 2023 for Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees

By Daniel Rees
January 10, 2023, 11:45 am
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees opened her indoor racing campaign on Sunday by breaking her own Scottish indoor 60m record in London.

The London School of Economics (LSE) student, who moved to the UK capital in September last year after a five-year stint in Loughborough, ran 7.27sec to lower her previous national record in the event, which had stood at 7.31sec.

The performance at Lee Valley was a highly encouraging start for the 23-year-old, who now has Great Britain representation in her sights with the European Indoor Championships taking place in Turkey this spring.

European Athletics has set a qualifying time of 7.24sec in the women’s 60m.

Rees has been managing a change in coaching set-up in recent months, having previously been coached by Leon Baptiste from 2017 until last year.

Prior to that, she had been coached by Willy Russell at Banchory Stonehaven Athletics Club.

But her current coach, Ryan Freckleton, has overseen a new approach towards Rees’ training, which now involves a greater focus on speed endurance.

Rees said: “It’s a different kind of programme. I’ve done a lot more longer reps and a bit more technical work – I kind of go with the flow.

“In the training groups I’ve been in, I just turn up and do what I’m told, but it’s definitely been a good change.”

Rees thrilled with record time

Despite her start having been a weakness in previous years, Rees flew out of the blocks at the start of her race and surged ahead of her nearest competitors, which included fellow training partner Eve Wright and Leeds City’s Hilary Gode.

Although Rees had an inkling she could run under 7.30sec at the weekend, her clocking of 7.27sec still came as a pleasant surprise.

She said: “Off the back of Christmas, I had been training at home, so I didn’t have my coach overseeing my sessions.

“I was just going to see what I had, so I think I told myself to be happy with a 7.30sec performance. I’m happy to have run 7.27sec.

“It’s only January, and there’s a long time (still to go) in the indoor season, so I’m just going to try and build on (Sunday’s performance).”

As with any student, training and studying is a tricky balancing act – but Rees said the change of scene has helped her enjoy the sport more.

“The whole thing is about enjoying athletics and enjoying your life, which is partly why I decided to move from Loughborough.

Banchory Stonehaven sprinter Alisha Rees
Banchory Stonehaven sprinter Alisha Rees

“I moved because I wanted to live a more fulfilled life, and keep busy and meet lots of new people.

“(Balancing a Master’s degree and training) has been harder than I thought it would be. The course is very challenging.

“That’s to be expected when you go to the LSE, but it’s been a good challenge.

“I’m learning new things and exploring topics I’m interested in. Although it’s hard balancing training and university, I am finding ways round it.

“It’s something all student athletes have to go through and manoeuvre.”

Time may be in short supply for the 23-year-old, but so has money since Rees moved to the capital.

Despite this, businesses around Aberdeen and the shire have supported her with training and travel fees.

“The people who have sponsored me, I am super grateful to them.

“Places like CNOOC, Torphins Station Garage, and The Wood Foundation have been really generous and given me some money to help me towards achieving my goals.

“It can be a risky thing to do, sponsoring an athlete, but I’m grateful people are willing to believe in me as well and help me on this journey.”

Strong start to year from Aberdeen distance runners

Aberdeen athlete Hannah Cameron. Image: Scottish Athletics.

Aberdeen’s distance runners have also opened their indoor seasons with encouraging performances since the turn of the year.

Hannah Cameron, who won her maiden Scottish senior title on home turf last August, ran a seriously impressive 1:30.35sec in the 600m on Friday, just behind double Olympian Lynsey Sharp, who took the win in 1:28.91sec.

Producing a strong performance in third place was Hannah Taylor. The U20 athlete, who is coached by Nichola Crawford, ran 1:31.66sec in a race which will set her up well for the indoor campaign.

There was also a personal best in the 3,000m for U17 athlete Rhys Crawford, who ran 9:12.19sec to finish seventh in his race.

