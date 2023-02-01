The new regional coach aiming to bring through Highland and Moray tennis stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The new regional coach aiming to bring through Highland and Moray tennis stars

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 1, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 6:32 pm
Derek Brown, the Highlands and Morayshire's new Highland regional coach. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Derek Brown, the Highlands and Morayshire's new Highland regional coach. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

New district tennis coach for Highland and Morayshire, Derek Brown, has spelled out his aims as he prepares to drive up standards across the board in the north of Scotland.

The 58-year-old is a proud “Doonhamer” from Dumfries and, after enjoying a stint at Nairn Sports Club from last autumn, he’s getting set to start his next job as Highland Tennis’ coaching chief in March.

Highland district are one of nine district associations in Scotland and are responsible for organising local leagues and district level coaching. In all, 16 tennis clubs come under the Highland District Tennis umbrella.

As a player, Brown played for the South of Scotland men’s team for a decade and was playing captain for some of that period.

Coach Derek Brown moved from Dumfries to Nairn Sports Club last year.

In 2003, the draw of tennis proved too much for the ex-town planner, who became full-time head coach at Strathgryffe Tennis and Squad Club, one of Scotland’s biggest clubs, based in Houston, Renfrewshire.

While at Strathgryffe, Brown earned the LTA Level Five Master Performance Coach qualification and has twice been awarded the Tennis Scotland Coach of the Year prize.

He has coached two players to the top four in the Great Britain rankings, 12 players through to Scottish caps and around 40 players into the West of Scotland county teams.

Now, he will use his wealth of experience to oversee tennis in the Highlands and Morayshire across the age groups and help raise the standards.

Raising standard of young Highland players is first target

Brown explained what his aims are as he prepares for this latest challenge in what is clearly an important position for the sport in the region.

He said: “In my role as Highland district coach, I will be looking after eight to 18-year-olds. There are two main purposes for what I aim to achieve.

“Firstly, I have to raise the general standard of young players in the Highlands and Morayshire area.

“The end goal is to get more of the region’s players into the north of Scotland’s junior and senior teams, as well as to improve Highland district’s performance in the Scottish Inter District Championships, which are held annually in April in Kilgraston School in Perth.

“I am the appointed coach to do that and I will do this by running squads at several designated locations and the idea is that will start to raise the levels.

“I will also liaise with the individual coaches.

“So, a player might have another coach – I will see him in these squads and liaise with his coach to get the very best from that player.”

Derek Brown has coached tennis for 35 years.

Large area calls for district coach

Scotland is split into four counties (north, south, east and west) for GB inter-County events and into the nine districts for local leagues.

And such is the large geographical challenge, Highland Tennis sought a district coach over the winter and Brown’s background made him the ideal pick.

Elgin-based Brown said: “Highland district has a couple of main aspects – internal leagues and selection of players from Highland.

“They have looked into appointing a district coach and not every district has one. For example, Dumfries and Galloway is so small, they wouldn’t do it.

“But Highland, which includes Morayshire, is big enough to appoint a part-time district coach and that’s where I come in.

“A large part of my coaching over the past 35 years has been with all levels of juniors and adults, helping develop their skills to improve their game.

“I have always played tennis and always coached tennis in my adult life. I didn’t become a full-time coach until 2003 when, after being a town-planner, I followed my heart’s desire to coach tennis.”

Gordonstoun role is also a winner

As well as this far-reaching role, Brown has also been appointed as a coach at Elgin’s independent Gordonstoun School for those students who show a real interest in tennis.

He said: “At the moment, I will go into Gordonstoun to provide tennis coaching to pupils who want to do it as an extra-curricular activity.

“So, the really keen pupils will be coached by me and that’s the starting point for that role as things stand.”

Murray brothers great for coaches

Andy and Jamie Murray at the Battle of the Brits in December. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Of course, three-time Grand Slam champion Sir Andy Murray continues to inspire players of all ages throughout the nation.

Brown reckons Andy and doubles star brother Jamie always had the X-factor.

He said: “Andy Murray has helped all Scottish clubs over the past 20 years by raising the profile of tennis in Scotland and helping to increase participation in the sport as a whole.

“I hit with Andy as a young boy at a coaching conference in Largs and could see that he and his brother Jamie were a bit special at that age.

“They have both been fantastic reference points for Scottish coaches since they became successful.”

