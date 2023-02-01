‘He’s an undeniable talent’: Blackburn Rovers winger Dilan Markanday backed to shine at Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen supporters have been told to expect excitement from deadline day signing Dilan Markanday.

The 21-year-old signed on loan from English Championship side Blackburn Rovers for the rest of the campaign, having made six appearances for the Ewood Park outfit so far this season.

Prior to moving to Blackburn, Markanday made his senior debut at Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa Conference League against Vitesse in October 2021 before moving to Rovers in January 2022.

Markanday has featured six times for Blackburn this season – once in the league and the FA Cup, and four times in the Carabao Cup – where he scored against Hartlepool and Bradford.

The Press and Journal spoke to Rich Sharpe, a Blackburn Rovers reporter at the Lancashire Telegraph, to find out more about the Dons’ new boy.

‘An exclusively right-sided attacker’

In Aberdeen’s announcement, it said Markanday can play anywhere across the front line – but Sharpe reckons he will most excite Dons’ fans when he is played down the right flank.

“He’s pretty much an exclusively right-sided attacker but very left footed,” Sharpe said.

“He’s very good at close control dribbling and can beat a man very easily.

“But you could maybe say that although that’s his best attribute, it can be a bit of a hindrance. I think (Blackburn manager) Jon Dahl Tomasson maybe wanted more from him off the ball.

“There were times where he’d pick the ball up and try to beat four men when he maybe should’ve slotted somebody in, so decision making will need to be a part of his game.

“But he’s an undeniable talent.

“There has been a reaction from the fans to seeing him leave because they like to see a player who can beat the opposition and run with the ball – and that’s not something Rovers have had.

“When he made his debut against Hull last year, he was only on for about 10 or 15 minutes but did an excellent bit of skill down near the byline which got people really excited.

“I think some supporters think Markanday could’ve been utilised at Ewood Park this season, but the view is that the best thing for his development is to go and get half a season under his belt.”

Markanday will do talking on pitch

With Aberdeen’s current run of form in desperate need of improvement, Sharpe believes Markanday is a player who has the inclination to rise to the challenge, rather than shy away from it.

“In a game, when he gets the ball he will look to do something positive with it,” Sharpe added.

“He’s not somebody who will be going off to hide if things are getting tough for Aberdeen.

“He is somebody who will want to show what he can do. He’s not played much in the first half of the season here so he’ll see this as a good opportunity to go and push on his career.”

Sharpe doesn’t expect Markanday to be the loudest voice in the Pittodrie changing room, as he feels the winger is someone who will keep his head down and do his talking on the pitch.

“He’s quite inexperienced at senior level, so I don’t think he’ll go to Aberdeen and come in and shout and bawl,” Sharpe said. “But he’s a conscientious guy and seems to be a really likeable lad.

“This is going to be an opportunity for him to develop and grow as a player. He’s 21 now – and, although he’s a highly rated kid – he won’t want to be getting to 23 or 24 with just a few senior games.”