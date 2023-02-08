Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask

By Jamie Durent
February 8, 2023, 11:45 am
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock

Michael Leask reckons the new Scotland cricket head coach will have an abundance of talent at his disposal.

The Cricket Scotland hierarchy is on the lookout for a successor to Shane Burger, with a big summer of cricket ahead.

Scotland are due to travel to Zimbabwe for the 2023 World Cup qualifier, while they will also host the European qualifier for the T20 World Cup next year.

Speaking ahead of Scotland’s trip to Nepal, Aberdeen’s Leask believes there is a good blend of youth and experience within the camp, that a new head coach can hit the ground running with.

“(It is) an experienced side with a new mix of youth,” said Leask. “You’ve got myself, Kyle (Coetzer), Richie (Berrington), Crossy (Matthew Cross) – guys that understand the way they play and how the team plays.

“We’ve now got quite a settled side with an exciting mix of youth pushing. The new coach is going to find it an exciting group of players to work with.

“Some are going to be down in the English county system, but the ones he’s got to work with in Scotland will be an exciting group.

“The more time we have with the new coach, the better it will be.

“It’s always key going into a big two months of cricket, with the T20 qualifier straight after the 50-over qualifier. The more time with the head coach, the better really.

Departure of coach Shane Burger

This trip marks the final one for head coach Burger, who will leave at the end of the month to take up a coaching role with English county Somerset.

South African Burger took over in 2019 and led the team at two T20 World Cups, recording victories over Bangladesh (2021) and the West Indies (2022).

“He took the team from strength-to-strength when Grant (Bradburn) left and I think initially we were trying to find our feet, with his style,” Leask said.

“We’ve beaten some big teams in big tournaments.

“Beating Bangladesh and West Indies, we’re now showing under Shane we’ve taken on some big teams and beaten them -we’re not just a one-trick pony.

Scotland head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Scotland head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS

“The slightly younger guys under Grant have now had four years’ experience under Shane. Shane’s taken that to the next level.

“He’s been brilliant for us and I wish him all the best at Somerset. He’ll thoroughly enjoy his time there.”

New faces in the Scotland squad

All-rounders Jack Jarvis and Liam Naylor have been called up to the squad for the first time.

Teenager Jarvis averaged 30 with the bat for Grange in the Eastern Premier last season and took 25 wickets at an average of 21 and will join up with the playing squad.

RH Corstophine’s Naylor had an impressive year with the bat, averaging close to 60, and hit a century playing for Scotland A against USA – he will travel with the group as a development player.

“These two are exciting young players,” said Leask. “They bring a lot to the team – Jack is only 19 and Liam is 21, which is great to see them being given an opportunity.

“These guys might be called upon to win us a game of cricket. (So) to give them this experience now will stand them in good stead.

“There’s a lot of potential in these two and Tom (Mackintosh).

“Given where we are and the way we’ve played, we maybe have that luxury of giving these guys a chance. We’re not giving caps away (though), they have to be earned, but they need experience on the park.

“They’re both brilliant players, so it’ll be deserved when they do get it.”

Scotland head into the final World Cricket League 2 tri-series, against the hosts Nepal and Namibia, with their place in the final 50-over World Cup qualifier secured.

“Although we’re content with where we are, we want to go out on top,” added Leask. “We’ve played really well in most camps. We’ve won three out of four in most series and played well in most of the places we’ve gone to.

“This is going to be new conditions for us and Namibia. Nepal on their home patch won’t be easy, so it’s going to be a good challenge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Neah Evans ready to mix it with the best at European Championships
Gregor Ewan of Great Britain competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Great Britain and Slovakia
Curling: Elgin's Gregor Ewan named in Scotland squad for World Wheelchair Championships
Left to right, Sweden's Sarah Lahti, Eritrea's Rahel Daniel and Great Britain's Megan Keith celebrate on the podium of the women's long race at the CrossCup cross country running athletics event in Roeselare, Belgium, last month. Image: Shutterstock
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith makes senior Great Britain squad grade for World Cross…
Derek Brown, the Highlands and Morayshire's new Highland regional coach. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The new regional coach aiming to bring through Highland and Moray tennis stars
Alasdair Prott.
Springfield Scottish Squash Open to return to Inverness in September
Megan Keith. Image: Bobby Gavin
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith to find out if she's landed Great Britain berth…
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
Aberdeen freestyle skier Kirsty Muir says X Games medal was 'dream come true'
Find out the finalists for Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 finalists REVEALED – including details on personal trainer prize public…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger looks to the future in final tour
Aberdeen athlete Hannah Cameron. Picture supplied by Scottish Athletics.
Aberdeen runner Hannah Cameron makes promising start to new year

Most Read

1
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
2
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
3
Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
4
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz…
5
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
6
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
7
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
8
To go with story by David McPhee. Woman assaulted friend's mother with bottle of prosecco Picture shows; Amber Bruce admitted striking her friend's mum across the head with a glass bottle.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/02/2023
Woman attacked friend’s mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event
9
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
10
Strong winds on the West Coast. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
Kirkwall parking
Should Orkney council continue to offer the first hour of parking for free at…
29Apr08. High St, Inverness. Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. LOCATOR. McDonalds bosses apply to extend opening hours. Pictured:- McDonalds, High St, Inverness. - Picture by David Whittaker-Smith .29/04/08
Unpaid work for man who was 'absolute nuisance' in Inverness McDonald's
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn't know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash
Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
More than 80 children are on the waiting list for the new programme at Aberdeen Sports Village.
New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids
Box 114 War - Ration Cards in Shops 1940-01-00 (C)AJL Sugar, Bacon and Butter - Ration Cards in shops in Aberdeen. Picture taken in January 1940. Aberdeen Journals Archive. EE 05/09/2022
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago
United Auctions' auctioneer Raymond Kennedy selling the Beef Shorthorns.
Robust trade for first round of bull sales
CR0039619 Drone images of flooding at Kintore, along the River Don. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 20/11/2022 Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
New early flood forecast launches in Scotland to help communities prepare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented