Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask

Michael Leask reckons the new Scotland cricket head coach will have an abundance of talent at his disposal.

The Cricket Scotland hierarchy is on the lookout for a successor to Shane Burger, with a big summer of cricket ahead.

Scotland are due to travel to Zimbabwe for the 2023 World Cup qualifier, while they will also host the European qualifier for the T20 World Cup next year.

Speaking ahead of Scotland’s trip to Nepal, Aberdeen’s Leask believes there is a good blend of youth and experience within the camp, that a new head coach can hit the ground running with.

“(It is) an experienced side with a new mix of youth,” said Leask. “You’ve got myself, Kyle (Coetzer), Richie (Berrington), Crossy (Matthew Cross) – guys that understand the way they play and how the team plays.

“We’ve now got quite a settled side with an exciting mix of youth pushing. The new coach is going to find it an exciting group of players to work with.

“Some are going to be down in the English county system, but the ones he’s got to work with in Scotland will be an exciting group.

“The more time we have with the new coach, the better it will be.

“It’s always key going into a big two months of cricket, with the T20 qualifier straight after the 50-over qualifier. The more time with the head coach, the better really.

Departure of coach Shane Burger

This trip marks the final one for head coach Burger, who will leave at the end of the month to take up a coaching role with English county Somerset.

South African Burger took over in 2019 and led the team at two T20 World Cups, recording victories over Bangladesh (2021) and the West Indies (2022).

“He took the team from strength-to-strength when Grant (Bradburn) left and I think initially we were trying to find our feet, with his style,” Leask said.

“We’ve beaten some big teams in big tournaments.

“Beating Bangladesh and West Indies, we’re now showing under Shane we’ve taken on some big teams and beaten them -we’re not just a one-trick pony.

“The slightly younger guys under Grant have now had four years’ experience under Shane. Shane’s taken that to the next level.

“He’s been brilliant for us and I wish him all the best at Somerset. He’ll thoroughly enjoy his time there.”

New faces in the Scotland squad

All-rounders Jack Jarvis and Liam Naylor have been called up to the squad for the first time.

Teenager Jarvis averaged 30 with the bat for Grange in the Eastern Premier last season and took 25 wickets at an average of 21 and will join up with the playing squad.

RH Corstophine’s Naylor had an impressive year with the bat, averaging close to 60, and hit a century playing for Scotland A against USA – he will travel with the group as a development player.

“These two are exciting young players,” said Leask. “They bring a lot to the team – Jack is only 19 and Liam is 21, which is great to see them being given an opportunity.

The Scotland Men's squad for the @CWCLeague2 tour to Nepal has been released – read more here ⬇️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #FollowScotland https://t.co/NSyvvAC2xv pic.twitter.com/WgjYy7Lvdc — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) January 26, 2023

“These guys might be called upon to win us a game of cricket. (So) to give them this experience now will stand them in good stead.

“There’s a lot of potential in these two and Tom (Mackintosh).

“Given where we are and the way we’ve played, we maybe have that luxury of giving these guys a chance. We’re not giving caps away (though), they have to be earned, but they need experience on the park.

“They’re both brilliant players, so it’ll be deserved when they do get it.”

Scotland head into the final World Cricket League 2 tri-series, against the hosts Nepal and Namibia, with their place in the final 50-over World Cup qualifier secured.

“Although we’re content with where we are, we want to go out on top,” added Leask. “We’ve played really well in most camps. We’ve won three out of four in most series and played well in most of the places we’ve gone to.

“This is going to be new conditions for us and Namibia. Nepal on their home patch won’t be easy, so it’s going to be a good challenge.”