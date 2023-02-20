Stirling Bull Sales: Marwood and Inverlochy lead the way in the Charolais show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was the senior champion from Neil Byth’s Marwood herd from County Durham which took the overall award in the Charolais show at Stirling Bull Sales this afternoon.

Judge Ian Goldie from Greenfield, Annan, tapped out Marwood Smoky, an April 2021-born son of Burradon Goldenballs, as the winner.

He is bred out of the Balthayock Lineup daughter, Marwood Opium.

The reserve overall honours went to Johnny and Raymond Irvine’s intermediate champion, Inverlochy Supersemen, from Tomintoul.

Born in June 2021, he is by Caylers Napoleon, out of the Blelack Giggsey-sired Inverlochy Maple.

Bill Bruce’s Balmyle herd from Perth produced the reserve senior champion with Balymle Sandy, by Maerdy Onedirection, out of Balmyle Nellie.

The reserve intermediate championship also went to Neil Byth, with Marwood Stargazer.

He is by Marwood Oakley, out of Marwood Neon.

In the juniors, the championship was won by October 2021-born Tweeddale Salvador, from Jonathon Watson, Bowsden Moor, Berwick-upon-Tweed.

He is an embryo by the 2018 RHS inter-breed champion, Harestone Jaquard, bred out of the Blelack Digger-sired Tweeddale Icemaiden.

Reserve junior champion went to Neil and Stuart Barclay’s Harestone Silverdollar, an August 2021-born son of Gretnahouse Heman, out of Harestone Mo.