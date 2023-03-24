Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Sponsors play big part in night celebrating Granite City sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Sponsors play big part in night celebrating Granite City sport

Thursday's emotional event at P&J Live was made possible by a host of business backers within the Aberdeen community

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 took place on Thursday night at P&J Live.

Once again, the Evening Express-organised celebration of Granite City sport was backed by a host of sponsors from within the Aberdeen community.

Lisa Taylor, from Burness Paull, said “Congratulations to all the winners and finalists. The evening was one of inspiration and celebrating talent and Burness Paull was delighted to be involved again this year.”

Lesley Pottinger, from Atholl Scott Financial Services, echoed those thoughts, saying: “Once again Atholl Scott Financial Services are delighted to be involved with this fantastic event and have nothing but admiration for all the nominees. Huge congratulations to the winners.”

Leanne and Calvin Davidson, of Bounty Competitions, added: “Well done to all – such a fantastic event to be a part of!”

Duncan Sinclair, chief executive of Aberdeen Sports Village, said: “Congratulations to all winners and finalists. The calibre was outstanding, and I can imagine how difficult it was for the judging panel.

“I would also like to take time to recognise Alison Mathieson and Len Nicol, who were presented with the Lifetime Achievement awards for their outstanding commitment and service to sport.”

Graeme Dale, head of sport and active communities at Sport Aberdeen, the Sports Achiever of the Year sponsors, said: “Sport is vital in our communities so it is important we celebrate local Aberdeen successes. Congratulations to all three finalists in this category for achieving remarkable results in their sport.”

Kim McRobbie, from Active Schools – the schools’ award backers – said: “All three schools shortlisted demonstrated innovative and creative ways of using sport and physical activity to support the mental and physical health of their pupils – they should all be very proud!”

Fraser McCallum, regional Sales Manager for CALA, who threw their weight behind the Team Performance of the Year category, said: “CALA were delighted to sponsor the Team Performance award at this brilliant, local event and would like to congratulate all nominees and winners across all categories.”

With the company having sponsored the Inspiration category, idverde’s Frank King said: “idverde is proud to be part of these impressive awards, and among very worthy winners.”

Nick Little, from the International School of Aberdeen, who fittingly backed the Student Sports Achiever of the Year prize, added: “All finalists are winners in our eyes thanks to the hard work, passion and enthusiasm they dedicate to their sporting careers. We wish them continued success for the future.”

Gita Klovane, marketing manager for Costco, said “Costco were delighted to support Aberdeen’s Sports Awards and sponsor one of the categories. We congratulate all the finalists and winners.”

Lynn Ross from StudioBE said: “StudioBE were delighted to be able to sponsor the Young Coach of the Year award. Congratulations to all.”

Brian Pahlmann, chair of Club of the Year co-sponsors ClubSport Aberdeen, added: “It was a pleasure to be involved, and especially to celebrate the impact clubs are having on their local communities. Congratulations to all winners and finalists.”

Their fellow Club of the Year backers were Grampian Disability Sport, and Alison Shaw said: “Grampian Disability Sport was delighted to co-sponsor an award this year. Such an exciting night and it was wonderful to see disability sport represented across the categories. Congratulations to the nominees and winners.”

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

