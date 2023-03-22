Team Morrison bounce back with victory against USA at Women’s World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Team Morrison bounce back with victory against USA at Women’s World Championships

By Danny Law
March 22, 2023, 5:48 pm
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison in action at the Women's World Curling Championships in Sweden. Supplied by WCF/Jeffrey Au.
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison in action at the Women's World Curling Championships in Sweden. Supplied by WCF/Jeffrey Au.

Scotland’s Team Morrison were ahead just once in their meeting with the USA at the LGT World Women’s Curling Championships but it happened when it mattered most.

The Scots stole at the final end to claim an 8-7 victory that has revitalised their campaign.

Having suffered a string of narrow defeats, they made the worst possible start when they conceded a three at the opening end of their meeting with confident opponents who were looking well placed to reach the play-offs after winning four of their previous seven matches.

However, from that point the Scottish line-up of Aberdonian Rebecca Morrison, Jen Dodds, who had replaced Gina Aitken in the line-up the previous day, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson, hardly put a foot wrong as they applied relentless pressure on their opponents to claw their way back to level-pegging, before producing a brilliantly constructed final end to give American skip Tabitha Petersen little chance with her final stone.

She made a game attempt to pull off an unlikely hit and roll to snatch the win, but it was not quite sufficient to shift the shot stone and the 8-7 win went Scotland’s way.

Scottish skip Morrison said: “We had a bit of a rough first end losing a steal of three, but from there onwards we brought our absolute A game to the table and just made life really difficult for USA.”

Much-needed confidence boost

She admitted that it had been a challenging few days as one cruel defeat followed another, but reckoned that this win had the potential to change their collective mindset as they set their sights on improving on their record of two wins and six losses to climb the table in their last four matches.

Morrison added: “It’s been really difficult for us, having had so many close games and just coming out on the wrong side every time, so to finally come out on the right side gives us a little bit of a bounce in our step going into these last four games.

“If we’d come out on the wrong side again it would have been tough to get through these last couple of days, but everyone’s doing a great job out there, doing their roles great.

“We just need to keep playing well and keep talking lots about what we’re doing out there.”

The meeting with the USA was their only game of day five. They now face Sweden and New Zealand on the penultimate day of the round-robin stages, before facing Switzerland and Turkey on the final day, knowing that if they win all four matches they could still edge their way into the play-offs.

