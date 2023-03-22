Nescol city campus and Aberdeen roads closed due to weather damage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Nescol city campus has been closed to staff and students due to weather damage.

The Aberdeen college will remain closed tomorrow as a safety precaution after strong winds caused damage to the roof.

The ongoing weather conditions mean it is not safe enough to carry out an inspection or to make repairs at this time.

Today, Nescol staff shared a message online stating: “City Campus will close immediately as a precaution to ensure the health and safety of students, staff, visitors and the public.

“All those on campus are asked to make an orderly exit from the Loch Street doors and follow the advice of staff.

“City Campus will remain closed on Thursday March 23. Students timetabled to be on campus should check Blackboard, where online learning will be made available where possible.”

Roads and pavements closed

Police have also closed a number of roads in the area to keep motorists and pedestrians safe.

Gallowgate has been cordoned off between its junction with the Mounthooly roundabout and Seamount Road.

Spring Garden, between Gallowgate and George Street, and Loch Street, between St Andrew Street and Spring Garden, are also closed.

A yellow weather warning for wind, issued by the Met Office, has been in place since 4am.

Strong gusts have been battering parts of the region, bringing down a number of trees and causing travel disruption.

It will remain in place until 6pm, covering large parts of the Highlands and Islands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The city centre college campus was also closed in February when Storm Otto caused damage to the building’s roof.