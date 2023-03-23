Curling: Team Morrison head into final day of round robin with victory against New Zealand

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s Team Morrison recorded their third win of the LGT World Women’s Curling Championships in Sweden with a dominant victory against New Zealand.

Their sixth day of competition began with the challenge of meeting Anna Hasselborg, one of the most respected figures in the global game, playing on home ice in Sandviken and in the first half of the match in particular Rebecca Morrison, Jen Dodds, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson gave as good as they got.

The Swedes gained the upper hand after the midway break to ease clear and win 9-6 with Aberdonian skip Morrison left with an all too familiar sense of frustration.

“Against Sweden we were really going toe-to-toe with them for most of the game, but unfortunately end nine just didn’t really shape out well for us, so they ended up going ahead, three up at the last,” she observed.

“It was a tough one to take, because it’s just another close game to add to the many that we’ve had this week and been on the wrong side, but you’ve got to take it for what it is.

“They’re a great team, high up in the world rankings, so we just have to accept that and move on.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Scots go toe to toe with 2018 Olympic Champions but eventually lose out 9-6 to hosts Sweden.

Scotland are back on ice at 13.00 GMT when they take on New Zealand – Watch LIVE @RecastTV's The Curling Channel

📺https://t.co/KYqgYUXNHd

📸WCF/Jeffrey Au#curling #WWCC2023 pic.twitter.com/xSnDD9UpuG — British Curling (@BritishCurling) March 23, 2023

They went into the meeting with New Zealand with the added pressure of expectation, but took charge with a steal at the opening end and further steals of two at the second and fourth ends meant they reached the break in complete control, 5-2 ahead.

A two at the sixth effectively ended the match as a contest and after forces were exchanged at the next two ends, the New Zealanders accepted the 8-3 defeat, with two ends remaining, leaving their opponents to focus on a final day which will see them face unbeaten Switzerland and a Turkish quartet that is pushing for a play-off place.

“That win against New Zealand just keeps us going a bit for tomorrow for that last day that we’ve got to get through,” said Morrison.

“It would be great to come away with a couple more wins, just to finish off the round-robin on a high, so we’re going to go out there, just do our best and try to get them.”