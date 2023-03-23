Couple start their next chapter with a new home and an engagement

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moving into a new home is a memorable date for any young couple.

But even while enjoying the new surroundings for the first time, Darren Shield had another engagement in mind.

He decided to make the milestone occasion even more special by proposing to partner Rachel Seath.

The couple, both from Inverness, have moved in to their three-bedroom detached Elm property in Tulloch Homes’ Fairview Meadows development in Slackbuie with their Cocker spaniel pup, Chester.

Couple make a big day even bigger

As they took their first tour around their new home, Darren upped the excitement levels.

He went down on one knee and popped the big question. Without hesitation, an overjoyed and surprised Rachel, accepted.

She said: “Moving into our new home together was already going to be a big day in our life together, signifying the start of our next chapter as a couple.

“Darren made it an ever bigger day for us.

“It came right out of the blue and left me absolutely shocked, but extremely happy.”

Darren added: “When we were in the process of buying our home, I decided that an engagement would make getting the keys even more special for us both.

“We’ve not set a wedding date yet – we’re going to focus on settling into our home.”

The proposal also surprised Susan Cumming, sales consultant at Fairview Meadows, who witnessed the happy event.

She said: “It was a lovely moment and I was thrilled to witness it. You could see Rachel hadn’t suspected a thing.

“I’m coming up for 20 years with Tulloch Homes and this is only the second proposal I’ve witnessed out of around 1,000 handovers.

“Darren and Rachel are a charming couple and I’m sure they’ll be very happy in their new home.”

New homes planned at Slackbuie

Slackbuie, in the south of Inverness, is a sought-after area for house buyers.

This week it was revealed Tulloch Homes has submitted a proposal of application notice which, if approved, will add 130 affordable and private homes.

