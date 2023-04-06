Turriff racing driver Gordie Mutch on his GT Cup ambitions after debut to remember

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff racing driver Gordie Mutch had a GT Cup Championship debut to remember as he won his first-ever race in the series at Donington Park.

Mutch, 21, who has latterly been based in Rushden in England and Lockerbie, made his GT Cup bow at the weekend with team-mate Tim Docker.

The pair were racing for Paddock Motorsport in a McLaren 570S GT4, and came first in Sunday’s 50-minute pitstop race for the GTH class.

It was a moment to savour for 2022 Praga Cup winner Mutch, as moving into endurance racing with the GT Cup has been his target for a long time.

Mutch and Docker, who is an amateur racer, are currently 12th in the overall GT Cup Championship standings after their first round of results over the weekend.

Win on debut!🏆 Great to get a win in my first GT race in @GTCUP 😈 Great way to start the season, let’s hope for many more!👊 Brands hatch next, let’s get it🕺@JakobEbrey pic.twitter.com/uybiCW9SjR — Gordie Mutch Racing (@_gordie_mutch_) April 3, 2023

He said: “GT Cup is at the forefront of motorsport at the minute. It’s one of the most competitive places, so it’s good to be in that grid.

“It’s been a struggle to get there because of the cost, but we’ve managed to get the opportunity to go do it and winning on debut was a big statement to make.

“I’ve waited so long to get there and to win first time was massive for me.

“The team wanted a fast driver and they reached out to me – I knew I could do the job.

“It’s all been possible thanks to my backers. There’s been a lot of hard work in the background.”

What’s next for Gordie Mutch?

There are six more rounds in the GT Cup season, with Brands Hatch up next, and Mutch has big ambitions for his immediate and distant future.

He said: “I’d like to go for the championship, but we’ll just have to see how it goes. All I can do is the best job I can do when I’m in the car.

“In the future, the goal is to be a factory driver with somebody like Aston Martin or McLaren.”

Mutch also works a designer for Sparco – a racing equipment company – which he reckons can prepare him for a career in racing outside of driving.

He said: “I’ve always designed my own helmets and kit because I really enjoyed doing that.

“They came to me at the end of last year asking if I wanted to work with them as a graphic designer, but I had no actual experience or a degree in graphic design.

“But they told me they were self-taught and have gone on to be really successful. It’s been a lot of learning in a short space of time, but it’s been good.

“It’s a nice job to have for the long game.”