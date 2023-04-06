Turriff racing driver Gordie Mutch on his GT Cup ambitions after debut to remember

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turriff racing driver Gordie Mutch on his GT Cup ambitions after debut to remember

The north-east driver finished on the podium in his debut GT Cup race.

By Sophie Goodwin
Gordie Mutch. Image: Jacob Ebrey Photography
Gordie Mutch. Image: Jacob Ebrey Photography

Turriff racing driver Gordie Mutch had a GT Cup Championship debut to remember as he won his first-ever race in the series at Donington Park.

Mutch, 21, who has latterly been based in Rushden in England and Lockerbie, made his GT Cup bow at the weekend with team-mate Tim Docker.

The pair were racing for Paddock Motorsport in a McLaren 570S GT4, and came first in Sunday’s 50-minute pitstop race for the GTH class.

It was a moment to savour for 2022 Praga Cup winner Mutch, as moving into endurance racing with the GT Cup has been his target for a long time.

Mutch and Docker, who is an amateur racer, are currently 12th in the overall GT Cup Championship standings after their first round of results over the weekend.

He said: “GT Cup is at the forefront of motorsport at the minute. It’s one of the most competitive places, so it’s good to be in that grid.

“It’s been a struggle to get there because of the cost, but we’ve managed to get the opportunity to go do it and winning on debut was a big statement to make.

“I’ve waited so long to get there and to win first time was massive for me.

“The team wanted a fast driver and they reached out to me –  I knew I could do the job.

“It’s all been possible thanks to my backers. There’s been a lot of hard work in the background.”

What’s next for Gordie Mutch?

There are six more rounds in the GT Cup season, with Brands Hatch up next, and Mutch has big ambitions for his immediate and distant future.

He said: “I’d like to go for the championship, but we’ll just have to see how it goes. All I can do is the best job I can do when I’m in the car.

“In the future, the goal is to be a factory driver with somebody like Aston Martin or McLaren.”

Gordie Mutch. Image: Jacob Ebrey Photography

Mutch also works a designer for Sparco – a racing equipment company – which he reckons can prepare him for a career in racing outside of driving.

He said: “I’ve always designed my own helmets and kit because I really enjoyed doing that.

“They came to me at the end of last year asking if I wanted to work with them as a graphic designer, but I had no actual experience or a degree in graphic design.

“But they told me they were self-taught and have gone on to be really successful. It’s been a lot of learning in a short space of time, but it’s been good.

“It’s a nice job to have for the long game.”

