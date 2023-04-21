Junior football: Hermes must win to keep title dream alive

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Hermes travel to Glenury Park to meet Stonehaven, knowing anything less than a win will hand Culter their first title since 2014.

With two fixtures remaining, Hermes trail Culter, who have three games left to play, by five points.

At the other end of the table, Dufftown can close the gap on third bottom Maud to a single point if they can overcome Bridge of Don Thistle at Westburn Park while at New Advocates Park, East End host Ellon United.

CURRENT PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE pic.twitter.com/sfKlegILRL — NorthRegionJFA (@JfaNorth) April 19, 2023

With five spots up for grabs in the Championship, the race for promotion is hotting up with leaders Sunnybank requiring just a point at Longside to ensure a return to the top flight next season.

It’s fourth versus second at Logie Park where Forres Thistle entertain Fraserburgh United while Newmachar United, in third, face New Elgin at Charlie Gordon Park.

Cruden Bay are at Spain Park to play Banks o’ Dee JFC, Glentanar host Aberdeen University, Buchanhaven Hearts make the journey to Islavale and Lossiemouth United are at home to Deveronside.

At Pleasure Park, it’s the McLeman Cup semi-final clash between Maud and Culter while Rothie Rovers go to Burghead Thistle in the opening round of the Elginshire Cup.

All matches get under way at 2pm.