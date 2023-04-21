Mystery sand art brightens up Union Terrace Gardens – but when will grass be laid?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery sand art brightens up Union Terrace Gardens – but when will grass be laid?

Impressive sand art appeared on the Union Terrace Gardens lawn on Thursday morning. It brought life back to the bare earth awaiting turfing.

By Alastair Gossip
Spring has sprung in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen - but the main attraction is blooming sand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Spring has sprung in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen - but the main attraction is blooming sand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A mystery artist has brought spring to the lifeless Union Terrace Gardens lawn.

Beautiful sand art depicting a flower in full bloom appeared in the Victorian park on Thursday morning.

Daffodils were perched at the centre, offering splash of colour to the brown earth beneath.

Union Terrace Gardens still unfinished after £30m refurbishment

The gardens (UTG) reopened after a three-year, £30 million, revamp in December.

But given the “not ideal” cold temperatures of the Granite City through the winter, council bosses decided to leave the grass unlaid.

Spring daffodils were at the heart of the impressive art on the Union Terrace Lawn on Thursday morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Spring daffodils were at the heart of the impressive art on the Union Terrace Lawn on Thursday morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Crowds traipsing through the park in their thousands for the Spectra light festival were another reason to leave the lawn to the mud.

It was feared the high footfall would damage any new grass beyond repair anyway.

Baked mud makes for perfect canvas in Union Terrace Gardens

But a recent warm spell has baked the ground, providing the perfect canvas for Aberdeen’s would-be Sand Banksy.

The view of the sand art on the Union Terrace Garden lawn from the viewing platform near the Burns pavilion. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The view of the sand art on the Union Terrace Garden lawn from the viewing platform near the Burns pavilion. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

But the impromptu installation raised the question of when grass would finally be laid in the once-green city centre haven, much-loved by sunseekers during the summer months.

Taking the lawn off the pre-opening to-do list allowed the council to meet its self-imposed Christmas deadline for a public opening.

The artist’s contribution in the gardens comes as debate continues over the value of the multi-million-pound facelift.

Before the refurbishment, Union Terrace Gardens was a popular spot for sunseekers. Image: DC Thomson.
Before the refurbishment, the Union Terrace Gardens lawn was a popular spot for sunseekers. Image: DC Thomson.

Social media commenters have criticised a continuing lack of greenery around the gardens, though spring flowers have added a desperately needed splash of colour in recent weeks.

Key times of the year were missed for planting last year, meaning UTG continues to be a work in progress throughout its first year being open.

The Royal Horticultural Society advises any time between mid-autumn and early spring as the best window for new grass to take root.

However, Aberdeen City Council last night failed to answer the question of the timing of its turf laying.

At noon a media spokeswoman said she would ask those in charge of the project for an update.

No answer has yet been received.

Lawnless This Christmas: Muddy Union Terrace Gardens ‘expected’ to open this month but turf will not be laid

The future of Aberdeen

[[title]]

[[text]]

