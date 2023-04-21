Mystery sand art brightens up Union Terrace Gardens – but when will grass be laid?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mystery artist has brought spring to the lifeless Union Terrace Gardens lawn.

Beautiful sand art depicting a flower in full bloom appeared in the Victorian park on Thursday morning.

Daffodils were perched at the centre, offering splash of colour to the brown earth beneath.

Union Terrace Gardens still unfinished after £30m refurbishment

The gardens (UTG) reopened after a three-year, £30 million, revamp in December.

But given the “not ideal” cold temperatures of the Granite City through the winter, council bosses decided to leave the grass unlaid.

Crowds traipsing through the park in their thousands for the Spectra light festival were another reason to leave the lawn to the mud.

It was feared the high footfall would damage any new grass beyond repair anyway.

Baked mud makes for perfect canvas in Union Terrace Gardens

But a recent warm spell has baked the ground, providing the perfect canvas for Aberdeen’s would-be Sand Banksy.

But the impromptu installation raised the question of when grass would finally be laid in the once-green city centre haven, much-loved by sunseekers during the summer months.

Taking the lawn off the pre-opening to-do list allowed the council to meet its self-imposed Christmas deadline for a public opening.

The artist’s contribution in the gardens comes as debate continues over the value of the multi-million-pound facelift.

Social media commenters have criticised a continuing lack of greenery around the gardens, though spring flowers have added a desperately needed splash of colour in recent weeks.

Key times of the year were missed for planting last year, meaning UTG continues to be a work in progress throughout its first year being open.

The Royal Horticultural Society advises any time between mid-autumn and early spring as the best window for new grass to take root.

However, Aberdeen City Council last night failed to answer the question of the timing of its turf laying.

At noon a media spokeswoman said she would ask those in charge of the project for an update.

No answer has yet been received.