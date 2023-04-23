Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title

Huntly's John Wink finished third in his home event.

By Danny Law
This was the 25th anniversary of the Speyside Stages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
This was the 25th anniversary of the Speyside Stages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Blairgowrie’s Finlay Retson and his Inverness co-driver Paul Beaton topped the podium at the 2023 McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages in Elgin.

They finished 29 seconds ahead of top seeds Jock Armstrong (Castle Douglas) and Hannah McKillop (Melrose) with Huntly’s John Wink and Will Atkins (Whitchurch) a further five seconds behind.

They pipped Michael Binnie (Cornhill on Tweed) and Claire Mole (Duns) for the final podium spot but Binnie congratulated Wink for his fine finish at his home event.

He said: “It was a day of what could have been but we are still absolutely buzzing to come away with fourth overall on our R5 debut and set three fastest stage times getting there.

“Unfortunately on the first gravel test on Saturday morning the car cut out mid-stage, costing us 35-40 seconds going off the in-car footage. Lucky with a re-boot it fired up again and didn’t glitch for the rest of the day.

“We had a fantastic battle with John Wink which went down to the wire for the final podium position, one second separating us in the end. We are so happy for John and his team on their home event!”

This was the Scottish Rally Championship’s second event of the season. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

It was the 25th anniversary of the race and the second event in this year’s Scottish Rally Championship calendar.

As part of the 25-year celebrations, the first two stages took place on Friday night in the darkness.

Deeside duo Bruce McCombie (Banchory) and Michael Coutts (Torphins) finished in ninth spot overall.

The pair were seeded eighth and maintained their run of not finishing outwith the top 10 since 2012.

McCombie, who was in a new car after selling their Ford Focus WRC at the end of last season, said: “Happy with ninth overall at the Speyside stages. We knew it was going to be a big learning curve.

“No rallying since the Grampian last year, night stages and an R5 car! Had a good run through the night stages, Saturday morning was good but just couldn’t get the confidence to commit in the afternoon in the fast-flowing stages.”

GALLERY: Crowds descend on Cooper Park for Speyside Stages Rally 2023

