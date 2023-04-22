GALLERY: Crowds descend on Cooper Park for Speyside Stages rally 2023

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spectators and motorsport enthusiasts gathered to watch as rally cars thundered across Moray.

The gleaming and finely-tuned cars raced across Elgin’s Cooper Park from 9am before navigating around the Moray and Aberdeenshire forests.

Fans gathered outside the Elgin Library and Grant Lodge, despite the grey skies, for a chance to glimpse the colourful motors as they dashed past and headed toward the cathedral.

The McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages rally is a hugely anticipated event in Moray, with crowds always turning up to cheer on the drivers.

Scrutineering took place on the High Street last night before drivers were allowed to take on the 45 mile track.

Organised by The 63 Car Club in Elgin this year was the 25th anniversary of the event. It is also the 60th anniversary of the club which was founded in 1963.

To honour the dual anniversary event, organisers introduced a new challenge for competitors.

Last night, rally cars scrambled through two short forest circuits in the dark to give drivers a rare experience before the full event kicked off at the Cooper Park this morning.

Our photographer Jason Hedges managed to catch some of the action this morning.

