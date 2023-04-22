GALLERY: Crowds descend on Cooper Park for Speyside Stages rally 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

GALLERY: Crowds descend on Cooper Park for Speyside Stages rally 2023

The McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages rally is a hugely anticipated event in Moray, with crowds always turning up to cheer on the drivers.

By Lauren Taylor
Crowds young and old turned out to watch as rally drivers navigated tight turns at Elgin's Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges.
Crowds young and old turned out to watch as rally drivers navigated tight turns at Elgin's Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges.

Spectators and motorsport enthusiasts gathered to watch as rally cars thundered across Moray.

The gleaming and finely-tuned cars raced across Elgin’s Cooper Park from 9am before navigating around the Moray and Aberdeenshire forests.

Fans gathered outside the Elgin Library and Grant Lodge, despite the grey skies, for a chance to glimpse the colourful motors as they dashed past and headed toward the cathedral.

Scrutineering took place on the High Street last night before drivers were allowed to take on the 45 mile track.

Organised by The 63 Car Club in Elgin this year was the 25th anniversary of the event. It is also the 60th anniversary of the club which was founded in 1963.

To honour the dual anniversary event, organisers introduced a new challenge for competitors.

Last night, rally cars scrambled through two short forest circuits in the dark to give drivers a rare experience before the full event kicked off at the Cooper Park this morning.

Our photographer Jason Hedges managed to catch some of the action this morning.

Some of the best pictures of the day

Drivers checking over vehicles as crowds begin to gather. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Enthusiasts snapping up the action. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Spring has sprung in the Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Kicking up dust and gravel. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Drivers had to navigate tight corners around the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Rally cars sped through the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
It was a big thumbs up from spectators. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Spectators couldn’t take their eyes off the track. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Car tackling a tight corner on the circuit. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Local businesses welcomed the event as spectators took to the streets in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
The course took drivers past the historic Elgin Cathedral. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Spectators lined the twisty circuit to catch a glimpse of the vehicles thundering past. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
The Cooper Park challenge has been a fixture of the event, which is organised by the local 63 Car Club, since 1999. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Drivers raced along 45 miles of track through Moray countryside and Elgin city. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

