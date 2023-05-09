Aberdeen Performing Arts announces new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Performing Arts announces new chief executive

Sharon Burgess will take on the top job at Aberdeen Performing Arts next month.

By Chris Cromar
Sharon Burgess will take up the role on June 1. Image: Jessica Wyld Photography.
Sharon Burgess will take up the role on June 1. Image: Jessica Wyld Photography.

An arts leader is returning to her Scottish roots to take the helm at Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) next month.

Sharon Burgess, a producer and promoter, is swapping Australia for the Granite City and will take up her new post on June 1.

Mrs Burgess was most recently chief executive of Artrage, a not-for-profit cultural organisation based in Perth, Australia.

During her time in the role, she was instrumental in successfully navigating the organisation through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to moving to Australia, Mrs Burgess was the managing director of
Assembly, one of the largest multi-venue producers at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

She has previously held positions as a board member of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, general and business development manager at the Gilded Balloon in Edinburgh and national operations director at Forsyth Business Centers.

His Majesty’s Theatre is one of APA’s venues. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ venues include His Majesty’s Theatre, the Lemon Tree and the Music Hall, with Mrs Burgess replacing Jane Spiers, who was APA chief executive for over a decade.

She joined in 2012 and under her leadership, the Music Hall underwent a £9 million transformation.

Andy Eagle briefly held the role from August last year but had to step back due to “family circumstances”.

A spokeswoman for APA said: “After joining us in August 2022 as chief executive, Andy Eagle stepped down from the role in late 2022 due to personal family circumstances, and we wish him well.

“In the interim, we are very grateful to our former chief executive, Jane Spiers, who has stepped in on a temporary basis while we have undergone an extensive recruitment process.

“We look forward to welcoming Sharon Burgess as our new chief executive from June 1.”

‘Incredible opportunity’

Sharon Burgess said: “I am deeply honoured and privileged to be appointed as chief
executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts. It is an incredible opportunity to work with such a talented and passionate team, and to continue the outstanding work they do in enriching the cultural landscape of Aberdeen and the north-east.

“I look forward to working with the team to build on the legacy of Aberdeen Performing Arts and continue to create unforgettable experiences, while fostering a culture of sustainability, resilience and inclusivity.

“I am eagerly looking forward to immersing myself in everything this beautiful region has to offer and making it my home.”

Chair of the APA board Craig Pike is looking forward to welcoming Mrs Burgess to her role. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Chairman of APA’s board, Craig Pike added: “We are thrilled to appoint Sharon Burgess as our new chief executive, following an extensive recruitment process. Sharon will bring a wealth of expertise and experience to the role and we look forward immensely to welcoming her to Aberdeen Performing Arts this June.

“Sharon joins the team at an exciting and pivotal time for Aberdeen Performing Arts and her contribution to culture in the north-east will be warmly welcomed as we continue to build on our success as a leading destination internationally.”

