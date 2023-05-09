Aberdeen Performing Arts announces new chief executive

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An arts leader is returning to her Scottish roots to take the helm at Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) next month.

Sharon Burgess, a producer and promoter, is swapping Australia for the Granite City and will take up her new post on June 1.

Mrs Burgess was most recently chief executive of Artrage, a not-for-profit cultural organisation based in Perth, Australia.

During her time in the role, she was instrumental in successfully navigating the organisation through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to moving to Australia, Mrs Burgess was the managing director of

Assembly, one of the largest multi-venue producers at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

She has previously held positions as a board member of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, general and business development manager at the Gilded Balloon in Edinburgh and national operations director at Forsyth Business Centers.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ venues include His Majesty’s Theatre, the Lemon Tree and the Music Hall, with Mrs Burgess replacing Jane Spiers, who was APA chief executive for over a decade.

She joined in 2012 and under her leadership, the Music Hall underwent a £9 million transformation.

Andy Eagle briefly held the role from August last year but had to step back due to “family circumstances”.

A spokeswoman for APA said: “After joining us in August 2022 as chief executive, Andy Eagle stepped down from the role in late 2022 due to personal family circumstances, and we wish him well.

“In the interim, we are very grateful to our former chief executive, Jane Spiers, who has stepped in on a temporary basis while we have undergone an extensive recruitment process.

“We look forward to welcoming Sharon Burgess as our new chief executive from June 1.”

‘Incredible opportunity’

Sharon Burgess said: “I am deeply honoured and privileged to be appointed as chief

executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts. It is an incredible opportunity to work with such a talented and passionate team, and to continue the outstanding work they do in enriching the cultural landscape of Aberdeen and the north-east.

“I look forward to working with the team to build on the legacy of Aberdeen Performing Arts and continue to create unforgettable experiences, while fostering a culture of sustainability, resilience and inclusivity.

“I am eagerly looking forward to immersing myself in everything this beautiful region has to offer and making it my home.”

Chairman of APA’s board, Craig Pike added: “We are thrilled to appoint Sharon Burgess as our new chief executive, following an extensive recruitment process. Sharon will bring a wealth of expertise and experience to the role and we look forward immensely to welcoming her to Aberdeen Performing Arts this June.

“Sharon joins the team at an exciting and pivotal time for Aberdeen Performing Arts and her contribution to culture in the north-east will be warmly welcomed as we continue to build on our success as a leading destination internationally.”