North-east trio sign contracts with Cricket Scotland

Michael Leask, Matthew Cross and Ailsa Lister have all penned deals with governing body.

By Callum Law
Michael Leask is keen to lead Scotland to another 50-over World Cup. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Matthew Cross, Michael Leask and Ailsa Lister have signed contracts with Cricket Scotland

North-east cricketers Matthew Cross, Michael Leask and Ailsa Lister have signed professional contracts with Cricket Scotland for 2023-24.

Fourteen men and nine women have been issued with deals which run until March 31 2024 following selection undertaken by a panel in February and March in consultation with the Scottish Cricketer’s Association.

Among the players signed is former Aberdeenshire wicket-keeper Cross, ex-Stoneywood Dyce all-rounder Leask and current Stoneywood-Dyce player Lister.

It’s the first time Cricket Scotland has offered paid contracts to women’s international players and follows on from the introduction of equal match fees for men and women in 2021.

Cricket Scotland‘s Toby Bailey said: “We are thrilled to announce this year’s contracts, and for women’s cricket in Scotland in particular, this really is a landmark moment.

“I’m absolutely delighted that nine of our best women’s players have agreed to be the first to sign with Cricket Scotland.

Ailsa Lister, a north-east cricketer who has signed a contract with Cricket Scotland.
Ailsa Lister is in the first group of female players to be offered paid contracts by Cricket Scotland. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Given the rapid growth of women’s cricket across the world, promotion and
investment in the women’s game in Scotland is now a cornerstone of the strategy
for the organisation, and today’s news is a big step on the road to ensuring that
cricket in Scotland is fair and inclusive for all.

“Our new setup will enable those players from the women’s squad who have
signed to devote more time to training and practice, and we believe this is a major
move towards putting the women’s game onto a fully professional footing.

“While our men’s squad is in a period of transition, we feel that the players awarded
contracts this year reflect the heartbeat, and the future, of a strong squad.

“It’s been exciting to see several players from our Performance Pathway programme
graduate to the full squad over the last twelve months, and some of these have
been rightly rewarded for their efforts.”

Full list of Cricket Scotland contracts

Men’s contracts

Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Liam Naylor, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.

Women’s contracts

Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Lorna Jack, Ailsa Lister, Megan McColl, Orla Montgomery, Hannah Rainey, Ellen Watson.

