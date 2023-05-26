Cricket: Jack Lambley and Stoneywood-Dyce looking to find batting groove

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Lambley is looking to kickstart both his and Stoneywood-Dyce’s season when they face Watsonian tomorrow.

The Granite City outfit travel to Myreside to face the only team currently below them in the Eastern Premier League.

It’s been a tough start to the summer for Stoneywood-Dyce who have lost their opening four league games and been bowled out for under 100 three times.

Lambley – who has been promoted to open the batting – has found it hard going but is optimistic things will improve.

The 20-year-old said: “It’s been a disappointing start if you look at where we are.

“With the batting in particular something hasn’t clicked, but we’ve been bowling well.

“Last week we bowled Carlton out for under 100.

“It’s not nice when you’ve been bowled out for under 100 three times in four games.

“But we’re a team of quality players, we’ve got the talent and we just need to believe in ourselves and overcome that mental hurdle we’re facing at the moment.

“All it takes is one game where something clicks and we’ll get into the groove.

“We’ve been facing good quality attacks. It’s always tough opening but I enjoy the challenge and hopefully I can get a decent score this weekend which would kickstart my season.”

Double-header for Shire

Elsewhere, Aberdeen are aiming to make progress in both the North-East Championship and Scottish Cup.

The Mannofield outfit tackle Freuchie at Freuchie Park tomorrow before making the trip to Edinburgh on Sunday to face Grange in a rearranged second round cup tie after a washout in the Granite City last weekend.

Captain David Gamblen has been encouraged by Shire’s exploits with the ball, having bowled out their opposition in all three of their victories so far this summer.

He said: “I’ve been really pleased with how we’ve bowled and the good thing is it’s not just been one person, the wickets have been shared around.

“If you don’t take wickets you can’t win games and there’s also no better way to keep runs down than taking wickets at regular intervals.”

Meanwhile, Huntly will look to maintain their 100% record when Forfarshire 2nds visit Castle Park.

Gordonians, who are seeking their first win of the season, visit Perth Doo’cot.

Grades leaders at home

In the North-East Grades Mannofield, the new leaders in Grade One, will be fully tested, even with home advantage when they meet Inverurie.

On their day the Garioch side are capable of beating the best, especially if their top order batsmen are in the mood.

Mannofield are similarly inclined with bat in hand, suggesting a run-fest is in prospect on one of the best tracks in the country.

Master Blasters Aberdeen, who were deposed after only one week at the top, will be keen to bounce back at home to Grampian.

Bon Accord will be anxious to get back in action after a week off in which they have had the opportunity to reflect on their shock defeat at the hands of Master Blasters a fortnight ago.

Ahead of facing Crescent captain Tauqeer Malik said: “Only a fool would write us off, particularly this early in the season.

“We’ll be there challenging at the death.”

Last season’s champions Knight Riders have yet to win a game and will find AberGreen no pushover at Harlaw.

Elsewhere Gordonians host Cults and with both sides having two won two out of three starts, a close encounter is anticipated at Countesswells.

In Grade 2, Aberdeen Grammar’s form suggests the Rubislaw side are nailed on certs for promotion although 2nd Knight Riders might think otherwise.