Matthew Cross reckons Scotland are capable of making World Cup statement

The Saltires are preparing for the final qualifier in Zimbabwe later this month.

By Callum Law
Matthew Cross is aiming to help Scotland to World Cup qualification
Matthew Cross is aiming to help Scotland to World Cup qualification

Matthew Cross believes Scotland are capable of making a big statement by qualifying for the Cricket World Cup.

The Saltires are in South Africa preparing for the final qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on June 18.

Qualifying for October’s tournament in India is no easy task as only two out the 10 at the qualifier will progress.

Vice-captain Cross, who started his career with Aberdeenshire, played in 2015 when Scotland last reached the 50-over World Cup.

That competition comprised 14 teams with the ICC since cutting the numbers to 10 and Cross says qualification would show the progress the Scots are making.

The 30-year-old said: “We’re there to win every game and qualify, we make no bones about it.

“We know it’s going to be tough but we’ve got the experience and the players to win games so it’s just a case of performing when we get to the crunch games.

“It is pretty brutal in terms of only two teams going through and we’ve been on the heartbreaking end of it five years ago.

“We’re used to playing a lot of this kind of cricket where everything is on the line and we have to draw on that experience.

Scotland vice-captain Matthew Cross

“Whereas, some of these other teams play a lot of cricket where there’s not as much on the line and we’ve come through it in the past.

“Now that it’s only 10 teams it would be really well-earned.

“It’s something I was lucky enough to experience once and I’d hope a lot of other guys get to experience that at some point too.

“This would be a cool one to come through and it would be a big statement for cricket in Scotland if we could get through to another World Cup.”

Level required doesn’t change

It has been a period of change for Scotland in recent times with Doug Watson installed as interim head coach following the departure of Shane Burger.

Stalwarts of the international set-up like Kyle Coetzer and Calum MacLeod have also retired.

But with young players emerging Cross is confident about the future.

He added: “It’s the cycle of life, we have to accept it and move on. There’s some really good young players coming through.

“Brandon McMullen has started his international career incredibly well and there’s good talent there with guys like Jack Jarvis and Tom Mackintosh coming through.

Kyle Coetzer reached 50 for Scotland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Kyle Coetzer retired from international cricket earlier this year

“They’re exciting cricketers and it’s the start of the next cycle with players to watch out for.

“I think we need that and it’s also our job as senior players and management to make sure we’re setting the bar high.

“It’s something we’ve touched on with Doug about how high the level needs to be if we’re going to do the job in Zimbabwe.

“It’s part and parcel of the game players moving on but the level we need to aspire to be at doesn’t change.”

