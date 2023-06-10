Aberdeen snowboarder Saul Brown enhances growing reputation with success in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen snowboarder Saul Brown enhances growing reputation with success in England

The 11-year-old has won four golds and one silver medal from his first five competitions in the sport.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen snowboarder Saul Brown.
Aberdeen snowboarder Saul Brown.

An 11-year-old from Aberdeen has proven he is a rising star in snowboarding by winning another gold medal.

Saul Brown triumphed at the Kendal K-Jam under-12 freestyle snowboarding competition in England last month, winning the event for the second year in a row.

The youngster, who trains at Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports Centre every evening after school and at weekends, has won four golds and one silver from his first five snowboarding competitions.

His first taste of snowboarding was aged three at Glenshee Ski Centre and he has been going to Aberdeen Snowsports Centre since the age of six.

To complement his snowboarding, Brown visits Transition Extreme once a week to skateboard, as well as skateboarding at outdoor spaces and using a garden ramp built by his father Marc during lockdown.

Describing his love of snowboarding, the youngster said: “I like being able to go high off jumps, it makes me feel like I’m flying!

“It is lots of fun, you come along and get accepted and then learn some new tricks.

“Everyone is hyped up and builds each other up.

“Most of my school friends play football so it’s cool that I have a different hobby and I’ve made loads of friends through snowboarding.”

Saul Brown has won four golds and one silver from five events. 

X Games dream for Saul

Since competing for the first time at the age of 10, Brown has won every competition he has entered in his age category and came second in the under-16 Brits rail JAM at the Cairngorm this winter.

Brown’s father Marc has been snowboarding for almost 35 years, while his younger siblings Roman, aged nine, and Anayah, seven, also snowboard at Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports Centre.

Marc said: “The coaches put so much into Saul.

“He is like a little brother to them, they’re all buddies.

“When youngsters like Saul are performing well at snowsports, they get instant access to grown-ups.

“It’s a community here at the snowsports centre, everyone knows everyone.”

Brown is now preparing for the Scottish triple crown dry slope freestyle events, starting in Aberdeen on June 25 and then in Edinburgh on July 8 and Glasgow on July 23.

He hopes to compete at European level in winter 2023 with a long-term aim of competing at the X Games.

Brown added: “My snowboarding idol is Mark McMorris, and it would be awesome to be sponsored and become a top pro in the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042957 Story by Danny Law / Jack Nixon Stoneywood Dyce Cricket Club, Aberdeen Stoneywood-Dyce CC v Carlton Pictured is Stoneywood-Dyce's Shaun Coetzer Saturday 13th May 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cricket: Shaun Coetzer's cause for Stoneywood-Dyce optimism
Granite City Guerrillas, Scotland's dodgeball champions. Image: John Dunca.
Granite City Guerrillas hoping to duck, dodge and dive their way to national dodgeball…
Zoey Clark takes the baton for the British 4 x 400 ladies team at the World Athletics Relays in Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland.
'The first two weeks were pretty grim to be honest': Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark…
Action pics from Scotland v United Arab Emirates in the Cricket World Cup League 2 competition. Matthew Cross. CR0037373 14/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Matthew Cross reckons Scotland are capable of making World Cup statement
Students of Granite City Taekwondo were joined by chief instructor, master Lyndzie Jeffrey, and coaches at the Bellahouston Sports Centre in Glasgow at the weekend.
Granite City Taekwondo among the medals at national championships
Beauly driver Oliver Stewart celebrates winning a GB3 Championship event at Spa, Belgium. Image: Jakob Ebrey
Beauly racing-driver Oliver Stewart reflects on problem solving which secured first GB3 Championship victory
Boxer Ben Bartlett punching a punching bag
Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett suffers broken hand 30 seconds into Aberdeen Beach Ballroom bout…
Zoey Clark in action in the women's 400m at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Olympic dream for Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark after back injury left her fearing for…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson will make his professional debut on Saturday night. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen teen boxer Gregor McPherson delivers impressive ring return after spinal stress fracture setback
Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12976967h)
Turriff's Claire Maxwell to captain Scottish Thistles at Netball World Cup in South Africa

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]