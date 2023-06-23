Cricket: Ewan Davidson upbeat about Stoneywood-Dyce’s survival prospects

Ewan Davidson remains confident that Stoneywood-Dyce will avoid relegation from the Eastern Premier League and hopes to show why against Meigle.

The Aberdeen outfit travel to Victory Park having lost all eight league fixtures this summer.

However, Meigle are second bottom and a victory for Stoneywood-Dyce could see them leapfrog their Perthshire opponents.

Davidson said: “It does feel like a game we need to win, I’d be lying if I said otherwise.

“We’re only one win behind Meigle and one win away from getting off the bottom so I don’t think it’s anywhere near panic stations yet.

“But we know we need to start picking up the wins soon and hopefully it starts this week.

“I think if we could get that one win it would kickstart us. I’m still confident that we won’t go get relegated.

“We’ve got 10 games left so we have to keep going.”

Ahead of this crucial clash Stoneywood-Dyce are boosted by the return of captain Lennard Bester from injury and overseas player Shaun Wolmarans is also now able to play for the first-team.

Davidson added: “It’s always good to have Lennard back because of how good a player he is, so that’s a big boost.

“Shaun is eligible to play for the first-team now and played last weekend which is a great boost as well, he’s one of the best players I can remember seeing at Stoneywood-Dyce.”

Gordonians on the up

In the North East Championship, Gordonians captain Mayank Bhandari hopes his side can continue their recent purple patch.

They welcome Forfarshire 2nds to Countesswells and will move above Forfarshire into sixth with a victory.

Having started the summer with three straight losses, Gordonians have won three of their last four outings.

Skipper Bhandari said: “We didn’t have the start to the season we would have liked, but people are coming into form and giving us good performances now.

“We’ve had a few good wins and everyone is optimistic when we look to the rest of the season.

“The team is in a transitional phase, we’ve got some of our juniors coming up and some of our senior players haven’t been available.

“There’s a transition and it’s the right time to bring in some of the younger players but it takes time to get used to playing at this level.

“If we can finish mid-table in the league that would be good for us, but we’ll see how things play out.”

Huntly travel to Freuchie attempting to end a run of three successive defeats, while Aberdeenshire welcome Strathmore to Mannofield.

Grades heavyweights clash

Elsewhere, Mannofield and Bon Accord, the top two in Grade One, go head-to-head at the Links tomorrow.

The sides bring contrasting styles and methods to a fixture which could have a big bearing on the outcome of the top local league.

The Bons, who have home advantage, have built their season on some strong batting performances, not least from opener Fazal Awan who is rapidly closing in on a 1000 runs from only eight games.

The visitors have established a team model in which every player has a part to play.

Home advantage might be crucial but it could come down to how well the respective captains Tauqeer Malik and Rahul Chandu handle their bowling resources.

At Groats Road the defending champions, Knight Riders, are at last demonstrating the form which won them the league last season.

Although they will have their work cut out against Gordonians who are enjoying a fine run of form of their own.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Master Blasters Aberdeen, who have title aspirations of their own, are at home to Crescent.

Grampian host Cults, while Inverurie will bid to bring consistency to their game at Kellands Park where AberGreen are the visitors.

In Grade Two, leaders Aberdeen Grammar will continue their relentless pursuit of promotion at the expense of Ellon Gordon at Rubislaw, while second-placed Methlick will have home comforts against 2nd Gordonians.