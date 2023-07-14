Athletics: Risk brings gold reward for European champion Megan Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Athletics: Risk brings gold reward for European champion Megan Keith

Inverness Harrier crowned women's 5000m champion in Finland.

By Paul Third
Megan Keith after winning gold in the women's 5000m at the under-23 European Championships in Finland.
Megan Keith after winning gold in the women's 5000m at the under-23 European Championships in Finland.

Inverness Harriers’ Megan Keith is delighted her gamble paid off after being crowned European champion at the under-23 championships in Finland.

Keith took gold in the women’s 5000m final in Espoo to add to the Euro Cross under-20 title she claimed in Dublin in December 2021.

Keith made her move at the 3km mark and piled the pressure on her rivals over the closing laps.

But Keith would not be caught as she pulled clear of the pack to finish in 15:34.44, a few seconds outside her personal best at the distance.

A delighted Keith said: “I was willing to fight for it. I told myself when I make a move, I needed to make it decisive and I’m really proud that’s what I did and happy to come away with the win.

“We knew it was going to be unpredictable and my coach (Ross Cairns) and I didn’t think there any obvious frontrunners who would kick it that hard so we settled on a hard move between 2 and 3km.

“I knew something like 72 seconds a lap was a pace I was comfortable training at and hoped it would be enough to get a medal.

“When I made the move it was 70 seconds a lap and it was on the edge of what I’m comfortable with.

“When I started the move I knew I had to see it through and I’m really happy I managed.

“I hoped I had it with 300m to go when I looked and saw I had made a gap. I’ve raced Eloise (Walker) before and knew she has an insane finish.

“She’s normally stronger than me on the last lap so until I was on the home straight and heard them say I was European champion, I didn’t want to think about it until then.”

Keith’s pride at winning return to Finland

Keith was delighted to return to the track in Finland and secure gold after struggling over the distance a year ago.

She said: “I ran at this track last year, and was disappointed how I ran, but was a novice on at 5km last year.

“I’ve been working hard since then and gained a lot of experience and I’m really happy with how it has gone.”

