Athletics: Risk brings gold reward for European champion Megan Keith

Inverness Harriers’ Megan Keith is delighted her gamble paid off after being crowned European champion at the under-23 championships in Finland.

Keith took gold in the women’s 5000m final in Espoo to add to the Euro Cross under-20 title she claimed in Dublin in December 2021.

Keith made her move at the 3km mark and piled the pressure on her rivals over the closing laps.

But Keith would not be caught as she pulled clear of the pack to finish in 15:34.44, a few seconds outside her personal best at the distance.

A delighted Keith said: “I was willing to fight for it. I told myself when I make a move, I needed to make it decisive and I’m really proud that’s what I did and happy to come away with the win.

“We knew it was going to be unpredictable and my coach (Ross Cairns) and I didn’t think there any obvious frontrunners who would kick it that hard so we settled on a hard move between 2 and 3km.

“I knew something like 72 seconds a lap was a pace I was comfortable training at and hoped it would be enough to get a medal.

“When I made the move it was 70 seconds a lap and it was on the edge of what I’m comfortable with.

“When I started the move I knew I had to see it through and I’m really happy I managed.

“I hoped I had it with 300m to go when I looked and saw I had made a gap. I’ve raced Eloise (Walker) before and knew she has an insane finish.

“She’s normally stronger than me on the last lap so until I was on the home straight and heard them say I was European champion, I didn’t want to think about it until then.”

Keith’s pride at winning return to Finland

Keith was delighted to return to the track in Finland and secure gold after struggling over the distance a year ago.

She said: “I ran at this track last year, and was disappointed how I ran, but was a novice on at 5km last year.

“I’ve been working hard since then and gained a lot of experience and I’m really happy with how it has gone.”