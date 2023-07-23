Inverness’ Megan Keith smashes 5000m personal best by 35 seconds at London Diamond League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness’ Megan Keith smashes 5000m personal best by 35 seconds at London Diamond League

The 21-year-old won the European under-23 title earlier this month.

By Danny Law
Megan Keith and Jessica Warner-Judd of Great Britain after the women's 5000m in London. Image: PA.
Megan Keith surprised herself by smashing her personal best for the 5000m by a whopping 35 seconds at the London Diamond League.

The European under-23 champion finished 15th in a time of 14:56.98 with Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay topping the podium with a meeting record time of 14:12.29.

Keith, who is coached by Ross Cairns, was stunned by her time.

She said: “It was crazy.

“I can’t quite believe it.

“I knew that was going to be the times that were run today.

“We thought I was in shape to go sub 15:20 and I was.”

The Inverness Harriers athlete, 21, added: “We didn’t want to make a concrete plan, we just hoped it would be a good summer.

“I only got the opportunity to be in this start list last Thursday.

“We thought why not but I was feeling a the anticipation building as the week went on, although I had nothing to lose.

“Every day there were people dropping out so I knew going in I was the only one who hadn’t ran under 15 – and now I have!”

Megan Keith after the women’s 5000m. Image: PA. 

Athletics: Risk brings gold reward for European champion Megan Keith

