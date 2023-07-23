Inverness’ Megan Keith smashes 5000m personal best by 35 seconds at London Diamond League

Megan Keith surprised herself by smashing her personal best for the 5000m by a whopping 35 seconds at the London Diamond League.

The European under-23 champion finished 15th in a time of 14:56.98 with Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay topping the podium with a meeting record time of 14:12.29.

Keith, who is coached by Ross Cairns, was stunned by her time.

She said: “It was crazy.

“I can’t quite believe it.

“I knew that was going to be the times that were run today.

“We thought I was in shape to go sub 15:20 and I was.”

The Inverness Harriers athlete, 21, added: “We didn’t want to make a concrete plan, we just hoped it would be a good summer.

“I only got the opportunity to be in this start list last Thursday.

“We thought why not but I was feeling a the anticipation building as the week went on, although I had nothing to lose.

“Every day there were people dropping out so I knew going in I was the only one who hadn’t ran under 15 – and now I have!”

Wow what a run from young Megan Keith 14:56:98. Over 30 sec pb!!!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👏👏👏@scotathletics — liz mccolgan (@Lizmccolgan) July 23, 2023