Humza Yousaf joins in the fun at traditional Moray music festival Speyfest

Have a look at the best pictures from the festival in Fochabers.

By Cameron Roy
Humza Yousaf met with crowds of music fans at Speyfest. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.
Humza Yousaf came along to the traditional Moray music festival Speyfest as it celebrated its 26th edition.

The first minister visited the summer festival on Sunday afternoon to meet with event organisers, supporters, volunteers and artists.

He even tried his hand at mocktail making and introduced the band Auld Fochabers Fiddlers onto The Christie Stage.

Traditional and Celtic music fans both young and old were there for a fun-filled weekend.

Speyfest welcomed thousands of fans to enjoy over 30 performances from 160 musicians in the Fochabers tented village.

Traditional music fans turned out for a fun-filled weekend at Speyfest 2023. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.

On Saturday night, crowds were treated to performances from award-winning Manran, genre-defying Talisk, acclaimed singer Siobhan Miller and Speyside’s own Calum Stewart.

Speyfest organiser praises near sell-out event

Ashleigh MacGregor, chairwoman of Speyfest, said it had been an “excellent weekend” and thanked the first minster for coming along.

She said: “It’s nice to have support like that and to be recognsied for all our hard work

“We had a busy Saturday night, Siobhan Miller was a highlight, I think it was pretty much a sell-out and she had everyone up clapping and on their feet.

Party-goers enjoying the music. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.

“Talisk as well was another highlight for me as well, finishing off with something a bit different with the Vengaboys – they had the place jumping.

“There’s been something for everybody, workshops for the kids in particular. I’m delighted with how it’s gone.”

Growth of Speyfest continues as festival reaches national audience

Party-goers were treated to a wide selection of food and drink, including a range of delicious bakes, incorporating Roehill Springs Gin and Glen Moray Whisky.

Since it was first held in 1995, Speyfest has grown from a local event with one small tent holding around 300 people, to a 1500-capacity festival.

Chairwoman Ms MacGregor has seen the festival grow since she became involved in her fourth year at school over 14 years ago.

Crowds made the most of the sunshine. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.

She said: “Particularly after the 25th year I do think Speyfest has hit a new level, I feel like we have really grown and are reaching out to a new audience.

“We’re not just a local festival anymore, we’re nationwide and people are travelling from all over to come up to Speyfest. It’s great to put Fochabers on the map like that as well.”

Public funding a ‘lifeline’ for festival

This years Speyfest was the first in which it received public funding.

Ms MacGregor said it is an important “lifeline” for the festival due to the “phenomenal” expenses.

She said: “Without this support we would not be able to operate. And, a massive thanks to our local sponsors as well, we couldn’t have done it without them all these years.”

Have a look at the best pictures from the weekend below.

Humza Yousaf making some cocktails at Speyfest. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.
Arts and crafts at Speyfest in Fochabers. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.
Thousands attended the festival over the weekend. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.
Party-goers got into the dancing spirit. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.
Festival-goers were invited to join in and sing. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.
The whole family was welcome to come along. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.
Milne’s High School Fiddlers at Speyfest in Fochabers. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.
The event was almost sold out. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf introducing the Auld Fochabers Fiddlers onto The Christie Stage. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.
John McCusker performing at Speyfest. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.
Attendees enjoyed the music. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.
The event was fun for the whole family. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.
Baking was a highlight of this years event. Image: Paul Campbell/ DC Thomson.

