Inverness’ Megan Keith makes Great Britain team for 2023 World Championships

Inverness athlete Megan Keith is one of eights Scots selected to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at next month’s World Championships.

The 21-year-old is part of a 50-strong team for the championships which will take place in the Hungarian capital from August 19-27.

The Inverness Harriers runner won gold at the recent European under-23 Championships in Finland.

Last week she smashed her personal best for the 5000m by a whopping 35 seconds at the London Diamond League, finishing 15th in a time of 14:56.98.

Keith, who is coached by Ross Cairns, will joined in the team by her Edinburgh University flatmate Alyson Bell, who won gold in Finland in the women’s 4x100m relay.

Laura Muir, Eilish McColgan, Jemma Reekie, Josh Kerr, Neil Gourley and America-based Nicole Yeargin are the other Scots making up Team GB.