Cricket: Aberdeenshire ease to victory against city rivals Gordonians

Aberdeenshire stormed to victory against city rivals Gordonians in the North East Championship at Countesswells.

Shire took advantage of some poor shot-making by the hosts, dismissing them for 86.

The Mannofield side strolled to victory for the loss of only four wickets, led by the reliable Lewis Munro who top-scored with 25 in the 24th over.

Manu Saraswat was the star turn when the visitors fielded, capturing five wickets on what was considered by Gordonians captain Mayank Bhandari to be a good, firm wicket.

Bhandari said: “We just didn’t bat well, which given our recent good form of our top order was most disappointing but give Shire credit for applying themselves with both bat and ball.”

His opposite number David Gamblen was delighted with the continuing good all-round form of his generally young team.

He said: “We have come good in the second half of the season and with three games left to play can still get a high finish in the league.

“I am very proud of their application. This is always a difficult place to come, especially with them being equally committed to finishing well in a most competitive league.

“We will now entertain Perth Doo’cot with some confidence next week.”

But while Shire were winning the plaudits, next week’s opponents were criticised by Huntly captain Jack Mitchell after their game at Perth was called off without a ball being bowled due to the incessant rain.

He said: “This game was never going to be played. We should never have been asked to travel. It was an absolute shambles. An earlier decision could have saved us a wasted day.”

Wait continues for Stoneywood-Dyce

Meanwhile, Stoneywood-Dyce’s position in the Eastern Premier League remains under threat, this despite the intervention of incessant rain which led to the the near wipeout of the entire programme, including the People’s Park side’s vital game at Falkland.

The exception being the clash between Edinburgh sides Watsonians and Carlton, won by the home side by 108 runs.

Similarly affected was the match at Meigle, the only side below the Aberdeen side.

The Perthshire were due to meet Stewart’s Melville, leaving the two strugglers with three games each to play, including a clash against each other at People;s Park on the last day of the season.

Ewan Davidson, the Stoneywood-Dyce captain, was disappointed there had been no play possible for his team.

He said: ”It’s a great pity as I believe it was one we could have won, especially as we would still have had the services of fast bowler Shaun Wolmarans before he goes back to South Africa.

“We now have games against Forfarshire away and Corstorphine, before our crunch game with Meigle.

“Difficult times, but I still believe we will not be relegated.”

One of the areas in Scotland not to be entirely wiped out by the rain was in the north-east where a handful of games went ahead in the Aberdeenshire Grades.

The most significant was at Allan Park where Master Blasters Aberdeen were six wicket winners against AberGreen after bowling the visitors all out for 169.

The win was not enough to take the second-placed side above leaders Bon Accord whose game at the Links against Cults was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Elsewhere in Grade 1, Knight Riders dismissed Inverurie for 116 at Kellands Park before going on to pass the home total with seven wickets in hand.

In Grade 2, Aberdeen Grammar’s inconsistent form continued, but despite losing by one wicket to 2nd Knight Riders at Groats Road they remain top of the division and favourites to return to the top flight.