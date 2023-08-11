Cricket: George Ninan looks to end Stoneywood-Dyce’s home drought in battle to stay up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: George Ninan looks to end Stoneywood-Dyce’s home drought in battle to stay up

The Aberdeen side haven't won at People's Park all season, but have home advantage against RH Corstorphine this weekend in the Eastern Premier League.

By Callum Law and Jack Nixon
George Ninan, left, wants to help Stoneywood-Dyce pick up their first home win of the season
George Ninan, left, wants to help Stoneywood-Dyce pick up their first home win of the season

George Ninan is determined to end Stoneywood-Dyce’s home hoodoo as they fight for Eastern Premier League survival.

The Aberdeen outfit welcome RH Corstorphine to People’s Park tomorrow having failed to win at home all season.

For a club who have traditionally been strong at home, it’s a record which disappoints Ninan, who captains the side this weekend.

The man who has spent 20 years with Stoneywood-Dyce and played more than 200 games said: “It’s been frustrating.

“We’ve never been a side that’s been full of superstars, but throughout my time we’ve always been a side that’s punched above our weight.

“One of the reasons for that is because we’ve been good at home and other teams don’t like coming to Aberdeen.

George Ninan will captain Stoneywood-Dyce this weekend.

“Other teams don’t like playing at our ground because it’s a bit more balance between bat and ball, whereas at some grounds further south it’s a bit more favourable for batting.

“Unfortunately we haven’t executed well this season, but we’ve been trying to instil the belief and hopefully this can be the game where we get that home win.”

Only winless Meigle are keeping Stoneywood-Dyce off the bottom of the table, with the sides clashing in a fortnight’s time in the final game of the season.

Ninan added: “We can’t just keep banking on the Meigle game and thinking that’s the key game.

“We want to try to win before then and hopefully we can do it against a good Corstorphine side.”

Huntly looking to scalp leaders

Meanwhile, in the North East Championship, Huntly captain Jack Mitchell is aiming to set up a thrilling climax to the title race.

Mitchell’s side are second in the table and face leaders Arbroath United – who lost for the first time this season last weekend – at Castle Park.

Victory for Huntly would reduce the Angus side’s advantage at the summit and give them a chance of winning the league if they triumphed in their two remaining fixtures.

Skipper Mitchell said: “If we could win it would open things up and give us a chance.

“You never know what might happen – but all we can do is win this game and see what happens after that.

Huntly captain Jack Mitchell is hoping to defeat league leaders Arbroath.

“The main thing for us is trying to win this match, which would make it a really exciting last couple of weeks.

“Our target at the start of the season was to at least finish in the top three, or ideally top of the table.

“It’s exciting times for the club and hopefully we can keep pushing on.”

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Aberdeenshire could move closer to third-placed Perth Doo’cot with a win at Mannofield.

Gordonians, who are seventh, face bottom side Falkland 2nds at Scroggie Park.

Grades title race going to the wire

Meanwhile, in the Grades, Gordonians’ victory over Bon Accord last Sunday makes it a three-horse race for the Grade One title with Master Blasters leading the way with four games left.

Gordonians would have gone top had they played and won their game with Grampian last Saturday, but after the fixture was washed out, they had instead to settle for second place.

All three protagonists have home games this weekend. Master Blasters look to have the toughest test against Inverurie, who on their day have proved they can beat the best.

But it would be a brave man who writes off the chances of Crescent at Gordonians and Grampian at Bon Accord, given some of the shock results over the course of the season.

Grades president Brian Lynas is delighted with the possibility of a tight finish.

He said: “Every game’s going to be vital in the run-in, especially as Master Blasters and Bon Accord meet at Allan Park a week on Saturday, giving Gordonians a great opportunity to cash in on any slip-ups.

“Whatever happens it’s going to be good for the image of the local game, proving its not just Test matches which produce grandstand finishes.”

The local game will get a further boost on Tuesday when three new pitches will be unveiled at Inverdee – making them the first new playing areas in the North East since Methlick opened Lairds.

More from Other sports

George Ninan, left, wants to help Stoneywood-Dyce pick up their first home win of the season
Athletics: Finzean sprinter Kathryn Christie on return to Scottish outdoor championships after EIGHT YEARS…
George Ninan, left, wants to help Stoneywood-Dyce pick up their first home win of the season
Elgin Cricket Club welcome locally residing asylum seekers from Afghanistan into selection pool
Bruce McCombie and co-driver Michael Coutts in action in their lime green Ford Focus at the 2022 Grampian Forrest Rally
Bruce McCombie to debut new car at Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally
George Ninan, left, wants to help Stoneywood-Dyce pick up their first home win of the season
Gold number 19 for cycling great Neil Fachie - and he still wants more
George Ninan, left, wants to help Stoneywood-Dyce pick up their first home win of the season
Double golden delight as Neil Fachie and Neah Evans wrap up world wins in…
George Ninan, left, wants to help Stoneywood-Dyce pick up their first home win of the season
Cricket: Aberdeenshire ease to victory against city rivals Gordonians
George Ninan, left, wants to help Stoneywood-Dyce pick up their first home win of the season
Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham successfully defends world title in C3 individual pursuit
Claire Maxwell in action for the Scotland netball team against Wales at the Commonwealth Games.
Netball: Claire Maxwell grateful for an 'amazing 14 years' after playing final game for…
George Ninan, left, wants to help Stoneywood-Dyce pick up their first home win of the season
Charlie Hatton 'gobsmacked' after winning men's mountain bike downhill gold; Fort William's Louise-Anna Ferguson…
George Ninan, left, wants to help Stoneywood-Dyce pick up their first home win of the season
Aberdeen University student Faye Rogers strikes gold at Para Swimming World Championships

Conversation