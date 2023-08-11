Cricket: George Ninan looks to end Stoneywood-Dyce’s home drought in battle to stay up

George Ninan is determined to end Stoneywood-Dyce’s home hoodoo as they fight for Eastern Premier League survival.

The Aberdeen outfit welcome RH Corstorphine to People’s Park tomorrow having failed to win at home all season.

For a club who have traditionally been strong at home, it’s a record which disappoints Ninan, who captains the side this weekend.

The man who has spent 20 years with Stoneywood-Dyce and played more than 200 games said: “It’s been frustrating.

“We’ve never been a side that’s been full of superstars, but throughout my time we’ve always been a side that’s punched above our weight.

“One of the reasons for that is because we’ve been good at home and other teams don’t like coming to Aberdeen.

“Other teams don’t like playing at our ground because it’s a bit more balance between bat and ball, whereas at some grounds further south it’s a bit more favourable for batting.

“Unfortunately we haven’t executed well this season, but we’ve been trying to instil the belief and hopefully this can be the game where we get that home win.”

Only winless Meigle are keeping Stoneywood-Dyce off the bottom of the table, with the sides clashing in a fortnight’s time in the final game of the season.

Ninan added: “We can’t just keep banking on the Meigle game and thinking that’s the key game.

“We want to try to win before then and hopefully we can do it against a good Corstorphine side.”

Huntly looking to scalp leaders

Meanwhile, in the North East Championship, Huntly captain Jack Mitchell is aiming to set up a thrilling climax to the title race.

Mitchell’s side are second in the table and face leaders Arbroath United – who lost for the first time this season last weekend – at Castle Park.

Victory for Huntly would reduce the Angus side’s advantage at the summit and give them a chance of winning the league if they triumphed in their two remaining fixtures.

Skipper Mitchell said: “If we could win it would open things up and give us a chance.

“You never know what might happen – but all we can do is win this game and see what happens after that.

“The main thing for us is trying to win this match, which would make it a really exciting last couple of weeks.

“Our target at the start of the season was to at least finish in the top three, or ideally top of the table.

“It’s exciting times for the club and hopefully we can keep pushing on.”

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Aberdeenshire could move closer to third-placed Perth Doo’cot with a win at Mannofield.

Gordonians, who are seventh, face bottom side Falkland 2nds at Scroggie Park.

Grades title race going to the wire

Meanwhile, in the Grades, Gordonians’ victory over Bon Accord last Sunday makes it a three-horse race for the Grade One title with Master Blasters leading the way with four games left.

Gordonians would have gone top had they played and won their game with Grampian last Saturday, but after the fixture was washed out, they had instead to settle for second place.

All three protagonists have home games this weekend. Master Blasters look to have the toughest test against Inverurie, who on their day have proved they can beat the best.

But it would be a brave man who writes off the chances of Crescent at Gordonians and Grampian at Bon Accord, given some of the shock results over the course of the season.

Grades president Brian Lynas is delighted with the possibility of a tight finish.

He said: “Every game’s going to be vital in the run-in, especially as Master Blasters and Bon Accord meet at Allan Park a week on Saturday, giving Gordonians a great opportunity to cash in on any slip-ups.

“Whatever happens it’s going to be good for the image of the local game, proving its not just Test matches which produce grandstand finishes.”

The local game will get a further boost on Tuesday when three new pitches will be unveiled at Inverdee – making them the first new playing areas in the North East since Methlick opened Lairds.