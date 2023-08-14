Cricket round-up: Miserable weekend for north-east hopefuls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket round-up: Miserable weekend for north-east hopefuls

Stoneywood-Dyce's fight for survival set to go to the wire.

By Jack Nixon
Stoneywood-Dyce's George Ninan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stoneywood-Dyce's George Ninan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

North-east cricket suffered one of its worst weekends in recent history, with all three national league teams comprehensively beaten at home, and managing to score only 212 between them.

Stoneywood-Dyce continue to flirt with relegation in the Eastern Premier League – the top-tier of the Scottish club game.

They failed miserably in their bid to hunt down the 256 set them by Corstorphine, crashing to 60 all out, 196 short of the target, and now need to win one of their two remaining games to save their season – having only won only one league game to date.

Aberdeenshire and Huntly, meanwhile, fared no better in the North-east Championship, being bowled out for 60 and 92 in games against Perth Doo’cot and the new champions Arbroath United, respectively.

Gordonians, the fourth of the area’s representatives in the national set-up were spared such ignominy after their game at Falkland was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Final day decider looming

Stoneywood-Dyce’s only consolation after a dismal day with bat and ball was the news that fellow strugglers Meigle were also humiliated by Heriots, another Edinburgh side, sliding to 71 all out before the home team eased to a 10-wicket win.

With the two bottom sides due to meet at the Peoples Park on the last day of the season, a week on Saturday, the day of reckoning is nigh.

George Ninan, captain of Stoneywood-Dyce, said: ”It was a strange day in which we looked to have done the hard work, taking the first five wickets for 94, only to lose control in the second half of their innings when the lower order batsmen chanced their arm.

“Even when we batted, we looked set to offer a challenge, but flattered to deceive, sliding to 60 all out.

“We now have a tricky trip to Forfarshire before the relegation decider with Meigle, who have yet to win a game.”

Nathan Elliott and Ryan Williams were the pick of the Stoneywood-Dyce attack, claiming three wickets apiece, while Hywell Nicholls top scored with 18 when the beleaguered home side batted.

Shire fail to spark at Mannofield

Aberdeenshire captain David Gamblen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

At Mannofield, Aberdeenshire impressed in the field against Perth Doo’cot, dismissing the Perth visitors for 126, after a fine spell of bowling from Lewis Munro, whose haul included a hat-trick and a first ball dismissal of the Doo’cot pro and Scotland player Safyaan Sharif.

Thereafter, it was all downhill, as Aberdeenshire – despite being 30 for the loss of two – slumped to 60 all out.

In the eyes of captain David Gamblen, it was an unacceptable defeat.

He said: ”In the field we were very good, especially Lewi, who was just magnificent, but then failed to chase down a very low total – one which should have been well within our compass.

“It’s very disappointing, but we’ll just have to regroup, and finish on a high against 2nd Falkland and Strathmore.”

Huntly lose second spot

Arbroath United cruised to the NE Championship at Castle Park, where Huntly lost second place to Perth Doo’Cot in a game in which the Angus side were always in control after a first wicket stand of 119.

A dropped catch in the first over enabled them to amass a total of 260 for four in 40 overs, 68 of which was attributed to Bryce Carnegie.

Faced with such a formidable target, Huntly started well, Jack Mitchell and Jay-Dee Oliver (32) putting on 42 for the first wicket, only to fall apart when Oliver parted the scene, sliding to 92 all out – hastened by Craig Ross’ late spell of three wickets for four.

Huntly captain Jack Mitchell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Huntly captain Mitchell was disappointed to lose out on second place so late in the season, but said: ”We have done well to be up there, losing to such a good side as Arbroath is no shame.

“We’ll just have to apply ourselves in our last two games at Kinloch and at home to Freuchie, while looking with great optimism to next season.”

In the Aberdeenshire Grades, the Grade 1 title race took another dramatic turn.

After Gordonians had battled into contention last week, they contrived to lose to Crescent by three wickets after being bowled out for 121, while fellow challengers Bon Accord scraped home by 20 runs at home to Grampian after setting one of the league strugglers the lowly total of 185.

Master Blasters Aberdeen remain at the head of affairs, despite their game at home being abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Conversation