David Henderson celebrates victory at Grampian Forest Rally

David Henderson and Chris Lees emerged from the pack to clinch victory in a thrilling final stage of the Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally.

Only three seconds separated Henderson and Lees in their Fiesta, which crossed the line in 42m52s from runners-up Mark McCulloch and Michael Hendry who bounced back after non-starting their home event last time out to claim second in their Proton in a time of 42:55.

A delighted Henderson said: “It was close to the very end. There was a handful of seconds separating us going into the last stage so

🏆 @Voyonic Group Grampian Forest Rally Podium 🏆 Your top three after a tough day in the forests! 🥇David Henderson / Chris Lees

🥈Mark McCulloch / Michael Hendry

🥉Jock Armstrong / Hannah McKillop #GFR23 #SRC pic.twitter.com/DWrBjYSpCk — Grampian Forest Rally (@GrampianStages) August 12, 2023

it’s nice to come out on top.

“I was a little slow starting but felt more confident during the race. We dug in on stage five and it put us in a position where we just had to consolidate to get the win in the end.

“We’re over the moon.”

McCulloch, was pleased to finish a tough day on a high note.

He said: “To finish second here is great. These guys are all quick. We hoped to come and fight for the top five but we were never out the top two all day.

“We lost a bit of time but we’re quite happy to finish second especially after we could have been stuck in a ditch.”

Championship leaders Jock Armstrong and Hannah McKillop remain focused on the Scottish Rally Championship prize after maintaining their excellent run of finishing every race this year with third in 42:57.

Armstrong said: “I said to Hannah today we could get a podium finish. We weren’t sleeping on the penultimate stage but we came back at the final stage.

“It’s all about the championship and I can make it and Han

“It’s all about the championship and I can make it and Hannah can make it that’s what we’re going to do.”